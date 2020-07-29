Quantcast
Connect with us

Prominent legal expert slams Bill Barr for ‘unethical, deceitful conduct’ and a pattern of dishonesty

Published

1 min ago

on

On July 22, a group of legal experts and prominent attorneys in Washington, D.C. filed a letter of complaint against Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of acting unethically in service of President Donald Trump and failing to honor the rule of law. That letter, attorney Paul Rosenzweig stresses in a USA Today op-ed published on July 28, was perfectly justified — as Barr has shown a pattern of dishonesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosenzweig, who served as a senior counsel to right-wing attorney Kenneth Starr during the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s, writes, “According to the complaint, Attorney General Barr has violated the Washington, D.C. rules and engaged in unethical conduct. It says he has been dishonest and deceitful, and has also interfered with the administration of justice. Barr, of course, is not just any lawyer — he is the most important public lawyer in America. If anything, ethical violations by a lawyer holding a public office should be viewed as more egregious because the violations betray the public trust attached to the office.”

Barr, Rosenzweig argues, has done many unethical things in support of Trump, including undermining former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Fundamentally, Barr breached his duty to the American people by advancing the interests of the president over those of the nation,” according to Rosenzweig. “He did so by systematically engaging in deceitful and misleading dishonesty.”

Barr, Rosenzweig adds, was dishonest about the Mueller Report and the former special counsel’s conclusions.

“In multiple statements and press appearances,” Rosenzweig  explains, “Barr said the report absolved the president of criminal liability for obstructing justice. We now know, of course, that it did no such thing and that, as over 1000 prosecutors have said, the evidence of the president’s criminality was substantial. Being dishonest with the public in this way is unethical, deceitful conduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative think tank leader says schools should reopen since most Texans dying from COVID-19 are elderly or Hispanic

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Vance Ginn, the chief economist for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, is facing fierce backlash for a recent racist tweet that said schools should open since most of the people dying from the coronavirus in Texas are elderly or Hispanic.

Before Monday, the state’s racial and ethnic breakdown of deaths had large gaps, with up to 18% of deaths last month recorded as “unknown.” A revised count of the data released Monday by the Department of State Health Services, however, shows that Hispanic Texans are overrepresented in the state’s updated fatality count.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has always been inept, self-absorbed and dishonest — now he’s also an accessory to mass murder

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Donald Trump has willfully botched our national response to this pandemic. We have lost over 150,000 American lives over the past five months and all Trump can say is, “We are in the process of developing a strategy.” Another lie. Trump's plan has been in plain view from the very beginning: to deny, to scapegoat, to gaslight, and to kill.

Trump decided early on that losing American lives to COVID-19 was palatable and even preferable to acknowledging the devastating and deadly force of this pandemic. He did not want his re-election chances to be hurt by an economic downturn due to the virus. So, in January and February Trump did not heed at least 12 warnings from governmental agencies about the impending pandemic. His public statements to us were dismissive mistruths: “We have it totally under control,” “It’s going to be just fine,” and “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus…this is their new hoax.” Trump was warned about the worldwide pandemic, but he responded reflexively by focusing on his own political calculations, not the country's welfare.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A GOP staffer just sent a damning note about a Republican lawmaker who just tested positive for coronavirus

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, one of the most obnoxious and ignorant members of Congress, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday after being repeatedly seen not wearing a mask in contact with others.

And a report from Politico’s Jake Sherman shortly after the news was revealed gave a damning glimpse into the congressman’s reckless and cruel treatment of his own staff. In the newsletter Playbook, Sherman revealed he received the following note after reporting Gohmert had the virus from a member of the lawmaker’s staff:

Jake, thank you for letting our office know Louie tested positive for the Coronavirus. When you write your story, can you include the fact that Louie requires full staff to be in the office, including three interns, so that ‘we could be an example to America on how to open up safely.’ When probing the office, you might want to ask how often were people berated for wearing masks.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image