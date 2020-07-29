Prominent ‘pro-life’ group plans 3-day conference in Florida — and masks aren’t required: report

As the coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, one of the nation’s most prominent pro-life groups is planning a 3-day conference in the state, and they’re not going to make wearing masks a requirement.
“Care Net, one of the country’s largest networks of ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ plans to hold its annual conference six weeks from now in Florida, which broke its record for single-day COVID-19 deaths this week,” The Daily Beast reports. “The convention, which the group describes as the ‘largest pregnancy center conference in the nation,’ will include in-person keynote speeches, more than 80 group workshops, an indoor exhibition hall, and at least six shared meals.”
According to infectious disease expert Gretchen Newman, going forward with the conference is “an extraordinarily bad idea.”
“Overall, I don’t think hosting this conference in person—and certainly not with the lack of clarity and lack of stringent planning for how to do this safely—is consistent with a life-affirming message,” Newman said.
Read more over at The Daily Beast.
