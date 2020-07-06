Quantcast
Propaganda effort fooled conservative sites into printing op-eds from nonexistent ‘experts’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast documented an elaborate Middle Eastern propaganda scheme that tricked a number of right-leaning websites into publishing articles from nonexistent national security “experts.”

The scheme, wrote Adam Rawnsley, included “a network of at least 19 fake personas that has spent the past year placing more than 90 opinion pieces in 46 different publications. The articles heaped praise on the United Arab Emirates and advocated for a tougher approach to Qatar, Turkey, Iran and its proxy groups in Iraq and Lebanon.”

One such fake persona, wrote Rawnsley, was “Raphael Badani.”

“As a Newsmax ‘Insider’ columnist, he has thoughts about how Iraq needs to rid itself of Iranian influence to attract investment and why Dubai is an oasis of stability in a turbulent region. His career as a ‘geopolitical risk consultant and interactive simulation designer’ and an ‘international relations senior analyst’ for the Department of Labor have given him plenty of insights about the Middle East. He’s printed those insights at a range of conservative outlets like the Washington Examiner, RealClear Markets, American Thinker, and The National Interest. Unfortunately for the outlets who published his articles and the readers who believed them, Raphael Badani does not exist.”

In addition, some right-wing personalities have promoted these articles on social media, including Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier:

According to the report, Twitter “suspended Badani’s account along with 15 others after The Daily Beast shared the results of its investigation into the network for violating the company’s ‘policies on platform manipulation and spam.'”


Carmel Valley Trump supporter’s racist rant at Asian family: ‘Trump is gonna (expletive) you… you (expletive) need to leave’

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Another horrific racist incident at the hands of a supporter of President Donald Trump has unleashed an expletive-laced tirade on an Asian family.

"Trump is gonna f*ck you!" the man yells. "You f*ckers need to leave! You f*cking Asian piece of sh*t!"

The man appeared to be sitting at a table alone at the restaurant.

"Get out!" a server steps in telling the man he must leave.

"I already put my--" the man says putting on his jacket.

"No! You do not talk to our guests like that!" she shouts.

"These f*ckers --" the man tries to cut in to say.

"These are valued guests!" the server screams back.

‘Do your damn job — or get the hell out!’ Chris Cuomo’s epic rant on Trump and Pence’s failed COVID-19 response

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

CNN's Chris Cuomo closed his Monday evening show with an epic commentary where he demanded President Donald Trump do his job or leave.

He begged Americans not to go numb to the graphs, maps, and death toll numbers that are soaring.

"People are frustrated and tired of it," Cuomo explained. "The president is banking on that. That's his strategy. You get bored and disinterested. You'll even ignore the pain and commitment from the people he called heroes. The ones who choose to walk day after day into hospitals that are all too often out of control. To be there with those who are afraid who often die alone and care for the suffering. They can see with their own eyes what he is telling you is B.S."

Maddow reveals pleas from doctors: ‘We’re fighting two wars — one is coronavirus and the other is stupidity’

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow revealed the dire situation that many states are now facing as cases of the coronavirus increase in the southern part of the United States from Florida to Arizona.

In a video of a San Antonio, Texas hospital, doctors explained that they have just three machines and ten patients who need them.

"How do you make those decisions?" the doctor asked.

One Houston doctor was captured suggesting, "if you want to live to see August 1, you should stay indoors and isolate on July 4th."

Then there are the doctors who are starting to get angry. SkyNews interviewed a team in Houston where the doctor explained people should be doing more to protect themselves.

