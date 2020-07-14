Quantcast
‘Propaganda machine’ Kayleigh McEnany blasted for false claim Trump has ‘great record’ on LGBTQ issues

1 min ago

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump has a “great record” on LGBTQ issues.

Trump, who is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history, has been rolling back hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in all areas of government, since taking office three and a half years ago.

McEnany was asked about Trump’s ban on transgender service members, which he announced via Twitter on July 26, 2017, as the Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson reminded her Monday. She did not have much to say and appeared to respond by reading from prepared notes on a list of items.

“I haven’t talked to him about that specific policy, but this president is proud that in 2019 we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world,” McEnany told Johnson in response to his question about the ban on transgender service members.

“He has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community. The Trump administration eased a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and he launched a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, so we’re very proud of our achievements.”

That “global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world” is non-existent and has not resulted in any actions or changes in policy or law in any other country. When Trump was first asked about it he said he did not know anything about it.

The easing of the antiquated blood ban was only in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And the “plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030” is just a plan. 18 months after it was announced there’s little evidence it was put into action.

Meanwhile, just last month Trump announced he was “surprised” the Supreme Court ruled against his administration when it found anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination is illegal, because the court “was supposed to be in our favor.”

Also last month Trump’s HHS finalized a move to roll back healthcare protections for transgender people, calling them “unnecessary.”

Just weeks ago Trump’s Dept. of Housing and Urban Development moved to allow taxpayer-funded shelter providers to ban transgender people experiencing homelessness, citing religious rights.

Last year the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule banning adoption agencies from discriminating against LGBTQ people, then bragged about it.

The list goes on and on.

The Trump campaign promoted McEnany’s false claim on social media.

Many have expressed outrage, especially since so many of the Trump administration’s attacks against LGBTQ people are often major life issues.

