Queen’s letters on Australian PM’s sacking to be released in full
Queen Elizabeth II’s correspondence on her role in the 1975 sacking of Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam will be released next week, it was announced Thursday, after a lengthy battle to make the documents public.
The British monarch’s representative in Australia, governor-general John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis in 1975 when he dismissed Whitlam, the popular leader of the centre-left Labor party, three years after his election.
Australia’s High Court ruled in May that more than 200 letters between the queen and Kerr over the controversial affair should be part of the public record after her representatives had successfully kept them secret for decades.
The National Archives of Australia said Thursday it would release the correspondence — amounting to over 1,000 pages known as the “Palace Letters” — on July 14 with no redactions.
“The National Archives has examined the records for public release under the provisions of the Archives Act 1983 and I have determined all items will be released in full,” director-general David Fricker said.
Many of the 212 letters have attachments including newspaper clippings and other reports relating to Kerr’s work as governor-general, Fricker added.
The letters could help show if the British government tried to influence events in its former colony and what role the queen, Prince Charles and top royal advisers may have played.
Local historian and Whitlam biographer Jennifer Hocking, who took the case to court in 2016, spent years arguing the texts were “extraordinarily significant historical documents” that should be made public, while the queen’s representatives had argued the correspondence was private.
Australia became independent in 1901, but the queen is still head of state. A referendum on becoming a republic failed in 1999.
© 2020 AFP
Mexican president lauds Trump despite past threats, insults against Mexicans
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history of threatening tariffs and insulting Mexicans.
The leftist Mexican leader made his first foreign trip as president to the White House, where he and Trump accentuated the positive in their public remarks while largely glossing over their differences on business, illegal drugs and migration.
South Korea’s Moon under fire over sex offender’s family funeral
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who promised to be a "feminist leader" during his election campaign, was under fire Thursday for sending condolence flowers to the funeral of a convicted sex offender's mother.
Moon and dozens of senior politicians -- almost all of them male, and from both sides of the aisle, but mostly from his ruling centre-left Democratic Party -- sent bouquets for this week's ceremony for Ahn Hee-jung's mother.
Former provincial governor Ahn was once a rising star and came second to Moon in the race for the 2017 Democratic presidential nomination, but was convicted last year of sexual intercourse by abuse of authority after his female assistant accused him of repeatedly raping her.
‘Consensus’ that Notre-Dame spire should be rebuilt in original form
France's incoming culture minister says there is a "large consensus" that the spire of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt as it was before last year's devastating fire.
Roselyne Bachelot told French radio on Thursday that "there was a large consensus in public opinion and among those deciding" the issue for the spire to be rebuilt.
Her comments came hours before a commission that is set to rule on the thorny question was due to meet.
However, Bachelot said the final decision was in the hands of French President Emmanuel Macron, who had previously spoken in favour of adding a contemporary "touch" to the 13th century monument.