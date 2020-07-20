Rand Paul breaks with Trump on sending ‘unidentified federal agents’ into cities: ‘We cannot give up liberty for security’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday came out against President Donald Trump’s latest initiative of sending unidentified federal agents to round up protesters in American cities.

“We cannot give up liberty for security,” wrote Paul, a staunch ally of the president who at times contradicts him on issues like civil liberties. “Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will.”

Trump has come under fire for sending federal agents who don’t have identifying badges into Portland, Oregon to confront anti-police brutality protesters.

The president so far has been unbowed by criticism from civil libertarians, however, and has said he wants to send the unidentified agents into cities such as Chicago and New York.