Quantcast
Connect with us

Rand Paul breaks with Trump on sending ‘unidentified federal agents’ into cities: ‘We cannot give up liberty for security’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday came out against President Donald Trump’s latest initiative of sending unidentified federal agents to round up protesters in American cities.

“We cannot give up liberty for security,” wrote Paul, a staunch ally of the president who at times contradicts him on issues like civil liberties. “Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has come under fire for sending federal agents who don’t have identifying badges into Portland, Oregon to confront anti-police brutality protesters.

The president so far has been unbowed by criticism from civil libertarians, however, and has said he wants to send the unidentified agents into cities such as Chicago and New York.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans are getting desperate — just not enough to compromise on their right-wing policies: Conservative columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

It is a little over four months (106 days) before Election Day and even less time before mailed ballots will be sent out and Republicans aren't looking good. According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, they're unwilling to do the work it takes to get reelected.

Writing in a Monday column, Rubin explained that it has become clear that Republican senators are getting desperate, just not desperate enough to compromise with Democrats or stand up to President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Go to your own country!’ Man goes on bigoted rant against woman for sitting in a park

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A man was caught on camera this week going on a racist rant against a woman while she and her friends were minding their own business and sitting quietly in a park.

In a Facebook post, Tara Bokum of Fredericksburg, Virginia explained how she and her friends got into a confrontation with the unidentified man.

"Today I was sitting outside enjoying some food with some friends on a picnic blanket," she writes. "A man approached my friend and started grilling her about what ethnicity she was, I asked him to please stop because it wasn't polite to just come up to someone and ask that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chris Wallace: GOP strategists fear Trump’s attacks on Biden’s mental fitness will backfire at debates

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden's mental fitness could backfire.

The president attacked Biden as feeble and boasted about passing a cognitive test himself that screens for dementia, and Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked his colleague whether Trump was making a risky gamble.

"Just from a political analysis standpoint, is there a danger here of going down this road that he and his supporters do when talking about Joe Biden?" Baier asked. "In other words, all Biden has to do is show up and the bar is very low for him to have a success?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image