Rare twin red-ruffed lemurs born at Singapore zoo
Twin red-ruffed lemurs have been born at Singapore zoo, officials said Thursday, a rare double delivery that is a boost for the endangered saucer-eyed primates.
It was the first birth at the zoo of the endangered creatures, which are native to Madagascar, in over a decade, Wildlife Reserves Singapore said.
The arrival of the yet-to-be-named twins was “particularly special” because the creatures breed only once a year, it said.
The fluffy lemurs are a distinctive rust colour, with black faces, hands, feet and tails, and a distinctive white patch on their heads.
The last of the species to be born at the zoo was the twins’ father, Bosco, 11 years ago. The mother is eight-year-old Minnie, who arrived in Singapore from a Japanese zoo in 2016.
Although the twins were born earlier this year, they have only recently become an attraction as the zoo was closed for months as a result of a coronavirus lockdown.
Red-ruffed lemurs are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to logging and hunting.
Of the 107 surviving lemur species on Madagascar, some 103 are threatened, including 33 that are critically endangered — the last stop before “extinct in the wild”, the group said earlier this month.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Here’s how GOP candidates are using a YouTube channel to try to recruit QAnon voters
On Thursday, The Daily Beast examined "Patriots' Soapbox," a YouTube channel popular among the QAnon community, to reach out to conspiracy theorists for votes.
"The channel, which has nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers and a popular Discord chat server, has been one of the most vocal QAnon outlets since the conspiracy theory began with a series of anonymous clues posted by a mysterious 'Q' in October 2017," reported Will Sommer. "One of Patriots’ Soapbox founders, Coleman Rogers, who goes by the handle 'Pamphlet Anon,' is so involved in the beginnings of QAnon that rival conspiracy theorists have accused him of being Q himself, a charge Rogers denies."
Breaking Banner
White supremacy has had a troubling connection with American Protestantism throughout US history
In the long-overdue discussions taking place over the legacy of slavery and racism in the United States, few appear to be addressing the relationship between religion and racism.
This comes despite notions of white supremacy being entwined with the history of religion in the United States.
As a scholar specializing in issues of religion and identity, I argue for a deeper introspection around how white supremacy permeates all parts of American society, including its religious institutions.
2020 Election
Research on voting by mail says it’s safe – from fraud and disease
As millions of Americans prepare to vote in November – and in many cases, primaries and state and local elections through the summer as well – lots of people are talking about voting by mail. It is a way to protect the integrity of the country’s voting system and to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus, which continues to spread widely in the U.S.