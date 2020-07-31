Quantcast
‘Read the books!’ Trump tells baffled reporter of ‘manuals’ that advise against testing ‘too much’ for COVID-19

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump left a reporter baffled recently when he told him about unspecified medical “manuals” that advise against excessive testing for the novel coronavirus.

In a set of brief preview clips of an upcoming interview set to air on HBO Sunday, Trump can be seen telling Axios reporter Jonathan Swan about the perils of mass testing for the disease.

“You know, there are those that say you can test too much, you do know that,” the president told Swan, who had a look of bewilderment on his face.

“Who says that?” Swan asks.

“Well, just read the manuals,” the president replies.

“Manuals?” Swan asks. “What manuals?”

“Read the books,” Trump insists. “Read the books!”

“What books?” an increasingly incredulous Swan asks.

Watch the video below.


Trump responds to Obama’s eulogy: I did much more for minorities than he did

9 mins ago

July 31, 2020

In the wake of former President Barack Obama's widely-revered eulogy at the funeral for the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, President Trump was asked by a reporter this Friday about his thoughts on Obama's record when it comes to minorities.

"Well, he did a bad job for minorities," Trump said. "I did much more for minorities than he did."

Trump went on to say that he did a much better job than Obama "by far" for "African Americans, for Asian Americans, for women, for any group you look at -- far better than Obama did."

Pastor tests positive for coronavirus one week after attending round table event with Trump

27 mins ago

July 31, 2020

About a week after a Tennessee pastor attended a round table event at the White House, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, WVLT reports.

Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church began feeling symptoms almost a week after the event.

“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek said, adding that he never came into close proximity of President Trump.

“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”

Noam Chomsky: We are racing madly towards total catastrophe under the leadership of sociopathic fanatics

35 mins ago

July 31, 2020

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 150,000, we spend the hour with world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky, who says decades of neoliberal policies that shredded the social safety net and public institutions left the country ill-prepared for a major health crisis. “We should understand the roots of this pandemic,” he says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hExR8zC9rWE

 

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!Democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman.

