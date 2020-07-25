Reagan Foundation demands Trump and RNC stop raising money off his image: report

The current Republican president is facing a legal fight from of his deceased predecessors, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which runs the 40th president’s library near Los Angeles, has demanded that President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness,” columnist Karen Tumulty reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tumulty explained that, “What came to the foundation’s attention — and compelled officials there to complain — was a fundraising email that went out July 19 with ‘Donald J. Trump’ identified as the sender and a subject line that read: “Ronald Reagan and Yours Truly.”

“The solicitation offered, for a donation of $45 or more, a ‘limited edition’ commemorative set featuring two gold-colored coins, one each with an image of Reagan and Trump. The coins were mounted with a 1987 photograph of Reagan and Trump shaking hands in a White House receiving line — the type of fleeting contact that presidents have with thousands of people a year,” the newspaper explained. “Proceeds from the coin sales went to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising operation that benefits both the Trump campaign and the RNC.”

Inscribed on President Reagan’s grave “ I know in my heart that man is good. That what is right will always eventually triumph and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.” Ronald and Nancy Reagan would have been appalled by Trump’s malice, stupidity and desecration’s. https://t.co/VimD9CCvYS — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 26, 2020