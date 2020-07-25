Regis Philbin is dead — and Donald Trump tried to make it all about himself

Longtime TV personality Regis Philbin has passed away, People reported Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.”

“We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the family requested.

Instead, the family received a presidential tweet thread.

“One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President,” Trump claimed.

“Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you,” Trump continued. “And to Joy, his wonderful wife who he loved so much, my warmest condolences!!!”

….And to Joy, his wonderful wife who he loved so much, my warmest condolences!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

Trump was harshly criticized for his tweets. Here’s some of what people were saying:

He made his own father's eulogy about him, so yeh. — ChicknCharge (@chkncharge) July 25, 2020

“He (Regis) kept telling me to run for President.” Did he really? Even when expressing “condolences” Trump finds a way to weave in something about himself. His narcissism never takes a day off! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 25, 2020

You just have no idea of gravitas…exclamation marks at the end of condolences …. — Dave the …….. #Resist #AntiRacist (@Twitspice) July 25, 2020

More about Regis than John Lewis. Just sayin… — Louise (@clwtweet) July 25, 2020

Trump blames Regis for his presidency. It's always someone elses fault 😉😉 — Porridge Drawers🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪 (@AwTroon) July 25, 2020

Regis told you to run for president? Good story, bruh. 😂 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 25, 2020

Presidential tip: Do not combine “condolences” with “!!!” — Louise (@clwtweet) July 25, 2020

In Trumpworld, TV host far exceeds civil rights leader for its virtue. — Brian Gravitt (@BrianGravitt) July 25, 2020

Its so funny how much more real TV is to him than anything https://t.co/feQee2AxO2 — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) July 25, 2020

Now to my regularly scheduled grifting – golf. https://t.co/QJ9yKojsmf — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) July 25, 2020

Trump responded a lot faster to news of Regis's death than he did about John Lewis. https://t.co/n2oFxfJpBv — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) July 25, 2020