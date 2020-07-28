Quantcast
Reporters are 'terrified' to admit Trump is a 'narcissistic psychopath': George Conway

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway promoted a video showing all the times mainstream media anchors have lauded President Donald Trump for a potential “change in tone” — and condemned them for repeatedly falling for the act.

“For the next century, historians will be writing about how the media was terrified of telling the public that the president was a narcissistic psychopath,” wrote Conway, who is married to the counselor to the president and has been a frequent critic of Trump from the right.

2020 Election

'Violence is the only card' Trump has left to play as his re-election prospects shrivel: conservative

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.

With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.

"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."

2020 Election

White working-class voters turning against Trump: 'I'm getting sick of him, you know?'

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is in trouble with the white working-class voters who helped propel his surprise victory in 2016.

That year, Trump won non-college-educated white voters by 39 points, and there's evidence to suggest that turnout among that group was higher than in prior elections -- but now there's growing evidence those same voters have had enough of him, reported Politico.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s done some good stuff, but lately he’s just been ticking me off,” said Kathy Manuel, a Scranton voter who backed Barack Obama twice and now regrets her Trump vote in 2016.

Anti-masker melts down on CNN after fellow Trump voter calls her an 'idiot' for not wearing a mask

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

An anti-mask-wearing supporter of President Donald Trump melted down on Tuesday when a man who also voted for the president in 2016 called her an "idiot" for refusing to wear a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a voter panel discussion about the president's handling of the virus, Trump supporter Bianca Gracia insisted that a death toll of 148,000 Americans in just five months wasn't that big of a deal considering that there are over 300 million Americans living in the United States. She also pointed out that more Americans died of heart disease every year than have so far died from COVID-19.

