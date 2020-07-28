Reporters are ‘terrified’ to admit Trump is a ‘narcissistic psychopath’: George Conway

On Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway promoted a video showing all the times mainstream media anchors have lauded President Donald Trump for a potential “change in tone” — and condemned them for repeatedly falling for the act.

“For the next century, historians will be writing about how the media was terrified of telling the public that the president was a narcissistic psychopath,” wrote Conway, who is married to the counselor to the president and has been a frequent critic of Trump from the right.

An absolute must-watch. Four years of a “change in tone”! https://t.co/9U32M5x1Oa — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 28, 2020