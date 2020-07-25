Quantcast
Trump donor Woody Johnson has turned America’s UK embassy into chaos: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

President’s Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom has worried diplomats for a pattern of “poor judgment” according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

“Playing host at a small dinner on Tuesday night in honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told his guests that the wine was from President Trump’s vineyard in Virginia. He was serving it, he joked, even though it might be ethically improper,” the newspaper reported. “The next day, Mr. Johnson was not making any more jokes about ethics. On Twitter, he insisted he had “followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times” after The New York Times reported that at the president’s request, he had raised with a British official the idea of steering the British Open golf tournament to Mr. Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.”

Johnson’s actions have alarmed career staff.

“In the ranks of the American diplomatic corps, Mr. Johnson’s enthusiasm for pleasing Mr. Trump has raised questions about whether Mr. Johnson — a 73-year-old pharmaceutical heir, N.F.L. team owner and longtime friend of the president’s — has put promoting his boss over his diplomatic duties,” The Times reported. “It has also deepened the misgivings of the London embassy’s staff about his judgment, given his reputation for off-color jokes and remarks to subordinates that some said have crossed the line into sexism or racism. His behavior has eroded morale among career diplomats and has surfaced in a State Department inspector general’s look at the embassy, the results of which are in a report filed in February but not yet released.”

The newspaper interviewed Lewis A. Lukens, who had served as Johnson’s deputy.

“Instances like this reinforce the image of an ambassador out of touch with government ethics requirements and more interested in serving the president’s personal interests than representing the country overseas,” he explained.

The newspaper also detailed how “Johnson regularly made his female and Black staff members uncomfortable with comments about their appearances or race.”

Read the full report.


Trump already tried to distract voters from health care with racist paranoia — and that was before the pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

In 2018, Donald Trump's very-stable-genius plan to win the midterm elections for Republicans was to hype the hell out of a so-called caravan of Central American refugees who were crossing Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the United States. About 7,000 people, mostly consisting of families with children, were indeed making the 2,500-mile trek to escape poverty and gang violence, but Trump and his Republican sycophants tried to convince American voters that they were coming to the U.S. to kill white people and burn down the suburbs. Through his preferred media of Twitter and Fox News, Trump endlessly hyped the "invasion" of these migrants, and suggesting they might be terrorists, and were coming to create gang warfare, not escape it.
2020 Election

Here’s why everyone is suddenly talking about Karen Bass as Biden’s potential VP

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

The Democratic women who have often been mentioned as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden include Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House of Representatives minority leader who narrowly lost a gubernatorial campaign to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018. In Politico, reporters Christopher Cadelago and Natasha Korecki on Friday analyzed another possibility that is suddenly receiving a lot of attention: Rep. Karen Bass of California.

Brawl over mask leaves security guard at Los Angeles Target store with broken arm

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Two brothers in California are facing criminal charges after getting into a brawl with security guards at a store for not wearing masks and leaving one of the guards with a broken arm.

Phillip and Paul Hamilton, 31 and 29 respectively, were confronted by the guards at a Target store in Van Nuys -- located about 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles -- after they were spotted without face coverings, as required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As they were being escorted out, the pair punched one of the four security guards and a brawl ensued, leaving one of the guards with a broken arm, according to the complaint.

