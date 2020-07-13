Republican blasted as ‘embarrassment to the state of Texas’ by Lincoln Project strategist: ‘You’re laughable’

The anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project is moving into Texas, with new spending against Sen. John Cornyn, a major figure in the GOP majority and a close ally of the president.

Cornyn, unhappy about this, lashed out at the group on Twitter.

This cabal of political consultants is all in it for the money. If they actually cared about the country, they wouldn't be working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left. Pathetic. https://t.co/gkRKJswCyo — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2020

John Weaver, a longtime GOP consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder, was quick to respond.

You're laughable. I'm your constituent, sadly. And you are an embarrassment to the state of Texas. You've actively served as an enabler of @realDonaldTrump & his racism, his division, his hate. You've piled debt onto future generations & watched as our national security https://t.co/mbOxKviLTP — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 13, 2020

has been wrecked by Trump's reckless behavior. You've stood silent as Trump has attacked an entire race, women, a former colleague who was a war hero. You are a coward and deserve defeat and the ignominy which goes with your self subjugation. While covid is ripping Texas — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 13, 2020

at the seams, dealing death and dashing dreams, you attack experts and praise Trump. @ProjectLincoln is proud to stand against you. — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 13, 2020