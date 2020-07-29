Republican Jim Jordan lashes out after Democrat mocks his ‘fringe conspiracy theories’ at tech hearing

During tense questioning of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get the executive to pledge that he will not allow the platform to act in a biased way against conservatives — a notion that Pichai assured Jordan has no merit.

After over 5 minutes of badgering Pichai and suggesting his company is carrying out an anti-conservative agenda, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took her turn to question Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and started off her questioning with a slight dig at Jordan, accusing him of regurgitating “fringe conspiracy theories.”

Jordan interjected to protest, but was immediately shut down by the House Judiciary Committee chairman. As Jordan continued to interject, he was chastised repeatedly to put his mask on.

Watch: