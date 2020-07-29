Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican Jim Jordan lashes out after Democrat mocks his ‘fringe conspiracy theories’ at tech hearing

Published

3 mins ago

on

During tense questioning of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get the executive to pledge that he will not allow the platform to act in a biased way against conservatives — a notion that Pichai assured Jordan has no merit.

After over 5 minutes of badgering Pichai and suggesting his company is carrying out an anti-conservative agenda, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took her turn to question Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and started off her questioning with a slight dig at Jordan, accusing him of regurgitating “fringe conspiracy theories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan interjected to protest, but was immediately shut down by the House Judiciary Committee chairman. As Jordan continued to interject, he was chastised repeatedly to put his mask on.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican Jim Jordan lashes out after Democrat mocks his ‘fringe conspiracy theories’ at tech hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

During tense questioning of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get the executive to pledge that he will not allow the platform to act in a biased way against conservatives -- a notion that Pichai assured Jordan has no merit.

After over 5 minutes of badgering Pichai and suggesting his company is carrying out an anti-conservative agenda, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took her turn to question Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and started off her questioning with a slight dig at Jordan, accusing him of regurgitating "fringe conspiracy theories."

Jordan interjected to protest, but was immediately shut down by the House Judiciary Committee chairman. As Jordan continued to interject, he was chastised repeatedly to put his mask on.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

They’re ‘wrapped up in corruption and buried in the swamp’: Professor bashes GOP ethics problems

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Professor Jason Johnson told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that he's glad Democrats are building their own version of The Lincoln Project to highlight corruption in Congress. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was first among them to have his integrity questioned after a series of stock sales that scored him a major payout.

Johnson, who heads the Senate Oversight Committee, isn't up for reelection this year, but the Democratic group is putting integrity first. The report claimed that Johnson has likely doubled his wealth making political moves that benefitted him financially. Johnson isn't the only one who is likely to be targeted. According to NBC News, Democrats will examine any Republican in an oversight role and whether they're doing their jobs responsibly. Issues will look at Republicans working on the coronavirus, election interference and police brutality.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Appalling and dangerous’: Trump’s Pentagon chief under fire after leaked military docs refer to journalists as ‘adversaries’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (photo) is requiring all all DoD personnel, including military, civilian and on-site contractors, to complete a course that refers to protestors and even journalists as “adversaries,” Politico reports. In defending the term, a Pentagon spokesperson went on to refer to protestors and journalists as a “threat.”

The “mandatory Pentagon training course” is “designed to teach Defense Department personnel how to better protect sensitive information,” namely leaks, Politico adds. The training must be completed in the next 60 days.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image