Republican plan to cut enhanced unemployment benefits by $400 would cost 3.4 million jobs: analysis
Republicans are set to unveil a plan to drastically slash enhanced federal unemployment benefits even as economists warn the move could cost the country millions of jobs and shrink the economy.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Senate Republicans have claimed that American workers who bring in a higher weekly rate than before the pandemic are disincentivized from going back to the office.
“It certainly does not have the backing that it had before because of many small businesses that have come forward and said that people just don’t want to come back — that they were making more than they did when they worked,” Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., a senior member of the Finance Committee, told NBC News earlier this month.
However, there is no evidence that the increased payments have resulted in Americans refusing to return to work. Though House Democrats approved a full extension on the benefit in May, Senate Republicans plan to counter with a proposal to reduce the payment to $200 until states can implement a system which would reduce the total benefit from around 120% of previous salaries to 70% of previous salaries, according to The Washington Post.
It is unclear whether states would be able to implement such a system. The original plan in March to replace 100% of previous salaries came undone due to concerns that aging state systems could not handle doing so, leading to the flat $600-per-week payment. The National Association of State Workforce Agencies warned that it could take “eight to 20 weeks or more” for states to implement such a system.
Republicans are intent on slashing the payment.
“We’re not going to use taxpayer money to pay people more to stay home,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend, despite a surging pandemic.
A study by researchers at Yale published on Monday showed that workers who received more in unemployment benefits than their previous salary returned to their jobs at the same rate as those who got less from unemployment than their salary.
More than 30 million people are relying on the unemployment benefits, which expire this week. The vast majority have no option but to stay home since the number of unemployed Americans is more than three times higher the number of job openings.
Though there is little evidence to support the Republican claim that the enhanced unemployment benefits have made it difficult for businesses to bring back workers, several analyses have shown that the additional spending by unemployed people has helped prop up the economy amid a drop in spending by those still employed.
Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, projected that cutting federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 would cost the economy nearly 1 million jobs by the end of the year and increase unemployment by 0.6%.
“While this enhanced UI is only one of the many ways lawmakers have helped hard-pressed households during the pandemic, letting it expire or even renewing it at a lower amount will be a significant hit to the economy,” Zandi wrote. “With unemployment still firmly in double digits and seemingly set to go higher regardless of what lawmakers do now, this would seem a poor policy choice.”
Here's a very useful figure from Mark Zandi on the losses from incrementally reducing the UI plus up. If the Rs cut it to $200/wk, eg, jobs fall by 1 million and unemp goes up by 0.6 ppt. Meanwhile, Rs squabbling while clock ticks.https://t.co/MbOj5UV2Ib pic.twitter.com/52Hb6mlg6E
— Jared Bernstein (@econjared) July 24, 2020
A separate analysis from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute projected that reducing federal unemployment benefits by $400 would cost the US 3.4 million jobs and shrink the economy by 2.5% over the next year.
The move would reduce Americans’ personal income by about $339 billion over the next 12 months, costing the U.S. about 2.5% in gross domestic product and resulting in 3.388 million fewer jobs created over that time period, according to the analysis.
"Going from $600 to $200 will significantly damage job growth over the next year" pic.twitter.com/HDGkN00xHe
https://t.co/zf3olKidwd @realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr
— Charlotte Deloche (@CharDeloche) July 26, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cited the analysis on Twitter to show that the “Republican scheme to hurt unemployed Americans” will result in “needless pain for millions of families struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis.”
“Let’s be clear: if you lost your job through no fault of your own and can’t go back to work because the Trump administration has mismanaged the crisis, Republicans want you to take a pay cut of 30 percent or even more,” Schumer said.
A recent poll found that the majority of Americans support extending the $600-per-week benefit beyond July.
“Most Americans know we need to extend unemployment insurance for working families impacted by this crisis,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “Senate Republicans need to stop complicating this issue and extend this lifeline for families nationwide.”
Economist Paul Krugman warned that slashing benefits would “deepen the slump” caused by the coronavirus.
“Is this cruel or is it stupid?” he asked. “Yes.”
2020 Election
Trump aides ‘frustrated’ with president’s reasons for refusing to honor John Lewis: AP reporter
Following reporting on attendees honoring the late Rep. John Lewis whose body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, MSNBC " Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough queried Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire about Donald Trump's refusal to make an appearance and his reasoning.
According to Lemire, there was a big difference between what White House aides said in public and what they know to be the truth.
"I was on the White House lawn when we asked if the president was going to attend to pay his respects to the congressman lying in state at the Capitol, and he said no," Lemire recalled. "That took aides by surprise because there had been discussions about the president going over there at some point today, they thought that might be something he would want to do. We should note that Vice President Pence, who served with Congressman Lewis in the house, did go over there yesterday. "
2020 Election
Lincoln Project mourns the lives and life moments robbed by ‘Trump’s virus’
The Lincoln Project issued a new ad lamenting the lives and memories lost to the coronavirus pandemic -- and laid the blame squarely at President Donald Trump's feet.
The anti-Trump conservative group mourned the "moments that make life worth living" that have been wiped away by extended shutdowns and fear of the virus, which the administration failed to stop -- unlike most other countries around the world.
"COVID has robbed America of so much," the ad says. "None of this had to happen. We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar and a failure. Most countries stopped it, Trump refused. It's Trump's virus now."
2020 Election
Republicans mystified by Trump’s refusal to do the one thing that will get him re-elected
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is focusing their efforts, with fewer than 100 days before the election, on keeping his Republican base from cracking.
The strategy is confounding other Republicans, who don't understand why the president isn't working to expand his coalition and instead prioritizing his conservative base, reported The Daily Beast.
“The president has tremendous power in what to talk about, and he has kinda gotten off-track, in talking about what the media wants him to talk about,” said GOP operative Barry Bennett, who served as a senior Trump adviser in 2016. “He should be tweeting pictures of people going back to work … Let’s see some pictures of those people … The media is not going to help him tell the good news. He’s got to do it himself, and he should use his platform for that.”