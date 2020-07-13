Republican senator says GOP will win because voters ‘remember how good their lives were back in February’

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Monday expressed confidence that Americans will vote to elect Republicans this fall, as long as they don’t think about their present circumstances.

According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Tillis told the North Carolina Republican Party’s virtual convention this week that American voters would back the GOP because they’d fondly remember how well the economy was doing before the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the economy, led to double-digit unemployment, and killed more than 135,000 Americans in just four months.

“The stakes are very high this election, but you know why I know we’re going to win? Because people remember how good their lives were back in February,” said Tillis, whom polls suggest is in a very competitive Senate race with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Tillis went on to say that, as bad as things may be now, they would have been even worse if Democrats had been running the show.

“Can you imagine if we had had a Democrat president and a Democrat majority in the Senate and the House, what our economy would’ve looked like at the worst possible time?” he asked rhetorically. “At least we had that economy to buttress us while we fight and ultimately win the COVID war.”

