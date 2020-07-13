Republican senator says GOP will win because voters ‘remember how good their lives were back in February’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Monday expressed confidence that Americans will vote to elect Republicans this fall, as long as they don’t think about their present circumstances.
According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Tillis told the North Carolina Republican Party’s virtual convention this week that American voters would back the GOP because they’d fondly remember how well the economy was doing before the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the economy, led to double-digit unemployment, and killed more than 135,000 Americans in just four months.
“The stakes are very high this election, but you know why I know we’re going to win? Because people remember how good their lives were back in February,” said Tillis, whom polls suggest is in a very competitive Senate race with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.
Tillis went on to say that, as bad as things may be now, they would have been even worse if Democrats had been running the show.
“Can you imagine if we had had a Democrat president and a Democrat majority in the Senate and the House, what our economy would’ve looked like at the worst possible time?” he asked rhetorically. “At least we had that economy to buttress us while we fight and ultimately win the COVID war.”
Tillis: “Can you imagine if we had had a Democrat president and a Democrat majority in the Senate and the House, what our economy would’ve looked like at the worst possible time? At least we had that economy to buttress us while we fight and ultimately win the COVID war.”
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 13, 2020
2020 Election
Ex-RNC head laughs and ridicules Trump for falling flat on his face in his war with Fauci
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele burst out laughing and mocked Donald Trump over the White House's attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it would likely boost the doctor's credibility and drag the president down even further.
Reacting to an NBC report that the Trump White House has created a tip sheet for reporters built to damage the top health official's reputation -- only for the press to instead focus on the fact that the White House is attempting to deflect responsibility for botching the COVID-19 health crisis -- Steele said Trump is losing the public relations war.
2020 Election
Republican senator says GOP will win because voters ‘remember how good their lives were back in February’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Monday expressed confidence that Americans will vote to elect Republicans this fall, as long as they don't think about their present circumstances.
According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Tillis told the North Carolina Republican Party's virtual convention this week that American voters would back the GOP because they'd fondly remember how well the economy was doing before the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the economy, led to double-digit unemployment, and killed more than 135,000 Americans in just four months.
2020 Election
Trump’s attempt to smear Fauci ends up focusing spotlight on White House bumbling and dysfunction: columnist
In his column for the Washington Post, Greg Sargent explained that an attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who has irritated Donald Trump by being more candid about the coronavirus than the president would like -- has backfired on the White House.
As Sargent notes, early attacks on Fauci have flopped because the media is instead focusing on the fact that the White House is blatantly trying to undermine the country's most trusted and visible health official who has been rightly predicting all along that the COVID-19 health crisis would get worse before it gets better.