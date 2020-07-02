Republican Susan Collins massively outraised by Democratic Party challenger Sara Gideon: report

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is now at a financial disadvantage against one of her Democratic challengers.

“House Speaker Sara Gideon, the frontrunner in an upcoming Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $8.1 million during the pre-primary period, extending her fundraising lead over the incumbent Republican,” the Bangor Daily News reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Updated fundraising reports were due to the federal government on Thursday covering the period from April 1 through June 24. Gideon’s fundraising surge put her over $23 million in total money raised. She spent $7.2 million in the period, leaving her with $5.5 million in cash on hand. It is the first time she has been left with more cash than Collins after a fundraising period,” the newspaper reported. “Collins raised $3 million while spending $3.6 million, according to federal filings. That brings her total fundraising this cycle to $16.2 million. Her campaign had $5 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.”

The newspaper noted that over $13 million has already been spent by outside groups, making the race the most expensive in the state’s history.