Republican Susan Collins massively outraised by Democratic Party challenger Sara Gideon: report
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is now at a financial disadvantage against one of her Democratic challengers.
“House Speaker Sara Gideon, the frontrunner in an upcoming Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $8.1 million during the pre-primary period, extending her fundraising lead over the incumbent Republican,” the Bangor Daily News reported Thursday.
“Updated fundraising reports were due to the federal government on Thursday covering the period from April 1 through June 24. Gideon’s fundraising surge put her over $23 million in total money raised. She spent $7.2 million in the period, leaving her with $5.5 million in cash on hand. It is the first time she has been left with more cash than Collins after a fundraising period,” the newspaper reported. “Collins raised $3 million while spending $3.6 million, according to federal filings. That brings her total fundraising this cycle to $16.2 million. Her campaign had $5 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.”
The newspaper noted that over $13 million has already been spent by outside groups, making the race the most expensive in the state’s history.
2020 Election
Conservative writer reveals Biden’s hidden ‘superpower’ against all of Trump’s attacks
President Donald Trump has been attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in a variety of ways, from ageism to insisting that he would be a tool of the “radical left” if elected. But so far, none of Trump’s attacks have been hurting Biden with voters. One poll after another has found Trump trailing the 77-year-old Democrat — often by double digits — in both swing states and national surveys.
Conservative columnist Matt Lewis examines some of Trump’s anti-Biden attacks in the Daily Beast, explaining why they haven’t been working.
2020 Election
New report explains why Trump is facing ‘not just defeat but humiliation’ in November
A report Thursday night in the New York Times dove into the behind-the-scenes details of a terrible month for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
While Trump’s prospects against former Vice President Joe Biden have never been bright — the president has never once taken the lead in the RealClearPolitics average of their head-to-head national polls — things have gone from bad to worse.
2020 Election
Donald Trump holds narrow lead over Joe Biden in Texas, UT poll finds
President Donald Trump would beat former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas by 4 percentage points if the election were held today, according to a new poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project.
President Donald Trump would beat former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas by 4 percentage points if the election were held today, according to a new poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project.
The Republican incumbent’s narrow lead four months before the election suggests Texas, a state where no Democratic presidential candidate has prevailed since 1976, is competitive in 2020.