Republican turmoil from Donald Trump has reached a whole new level of frustration in the Senate: report

Axios reported Sunday that the frustration among Senate Republicans reached a whole new level of turmoil this week after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told members they could leave for the August Recess without passing a new coronavirus stimulus bill.
“Multiple GOP Hill aides involved in the stimulus negotiations tell me they feel Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have undermined the legislative process,” said the report.
For example, the White House zeroed out funding for testing and wanted to funnel it into paying for a new FBI headquarters.
Mnuchin is under fire because he has been willing to deal with House Democrats, while Republicans in the Senate refuse to do so.
“He’s also been given vast powers under the CARES Act on how the implementation is done,” the report said, citing a GOP staffer.
“He can make a lot of decisions unilaterally, and that has added to the skepticism on the Hill,” the staffer said.
Democrats passed a bill in May and have been calling on the GOP-led Senate to pass the bill before the unemployment payments ran out and evictions and foreclosures got too serious. July was the third month in a row where over 30 percent of Americans weren’t able to pay their rent or mortgages on time or at all. Some are suggesting a serious housing crisis is on the horizon if Washington does nothing.
“Republican leaders privately admit that if negotiations are a failure, the White House and Republicans will take the political hit since they’re running the show,” said Axios.
Read the full report.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.