Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are sinking deeper and deeper into ‘delusional territory’: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, writing for New York Magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait outlined how President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are normalizing crazier and crazier ideas — exemplified by Trump retweeting pro-hydroxychloroquine disinformation by a quack “doctor” who believes people are being sickened by “demon seed” and modern medicine contains “alien DNA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without quite saying so, both Trump [is] observing an invisible line, between politically acceptable kookery and politically unacceptable kookery,” wrote Chait. “Among influential members of their party, it is perfectly fine to insist that the entire worldwide medical Establishment has conspired to suppress an effective treatment for COVID-19. It is not acceptable to blame demons for most medical problems and claim the medical Establishment is controlled by aliens. The problem is that the line keeps moving.”

“The president himself is obviously the most famous example of this,” wrote Chait. “As recently as five years ago, leading Republicans put Trump himself outside that border. He was a huckster who had peddled a conspiracy theory about President Obama’s birth certificate. ‘I think he’s a kook,’ said Lindsey Graham in February, 2016. Now the kook is president, and the unacceptable public position within the party is to call him one.”

Another example of the extremism limits shifting within the Republican Party, wrote Chait, is their gradual tacit acceptance of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Its tenets are too wild for Republican leaders, or even Trump himself, to openly endorse. Still, it has gained a large and growing foothold within the party,” wrote Chait. “Eleven Republican congressional candidates openly endorse the theory. Its followers have crowded his rallies, and Trump has (perhaps unknowingly) shared their slogans. His aide, Dan Scavino, has tweeted QAnon memes. Fox News host Jesse Watters said the cult had ‘uncovered a lot of great stuff’ in an interview with Eric Trump, who heartily agreed. Its imprint is large enough that a Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy would not dare deliver a speech denouncing it.”

The point is also driven home by the beliefs of the people Trump has appointed or nominated to key government offices, wrote Chait.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Merritt Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, has written, ‘Liberal democracy is little more than a front for the war being waged against us by those who fundamentally despise not only our way of life, but life itself,’ noted Chait. “John Gibbs, Trump’s nominee to run the Office of Personnel Management (and a current official at HUD) has claimed that Hillary Clinton and John Podesta were Satanists. Rich Higgins, whom Trump nominated for a Pentagon job, has called former President Obama a ‘communist’ and Black Lives Matter ‘an agent of communist China.’ Higgins would be chief of staff to Anthony Tata, who has described Obama as Muslim and a ‘terrorist leader,’ and suggested that former CIA Director John Brennan sent a coded tweet ordering Trump to be assassinated.”

“The ‘fringe’ ideas that do attract attention are by this point nearly indistinguishable from simple mental illness,” concluded Chait. “The border keeps moving further into delusional territory, and will probably keep moving after Trump is gone.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump sets off alarm bells with ‘dangerously authoritarian’ suggestion of election delay

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suggested delaying the election over concerns about the coronavirus -- and social media users were alarmed.

The president, who's falling behind Joe Biden in many of the states he needs to win, tweeted out baseless attacks against mail-in voting, and the floated the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 election until voting could be done safely and in person.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mental health professionals issue dire warning: Would-be dictator Donald Trump would be unstoppable in a second term

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist with antisocial proclivities and a core sadism. It is this combination of psychopathology that leads him to be intensely attracted to the powers of a dictator. Indeed, Trump has proven repeatedly that he wants America to be an autocracy, not a democracy. He has systemically and purposefully guided our country toward dictatorial rule during the past four years. He has frequently embraced, admired, complimented, envied and even fawned over autocratic leaders throughout the world.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump floats delaying the 2020 election ‘until people can properly, securely and safely vote’

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election rather than allow people to vote by mail.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," the president wrote. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The president at the moment is badly trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in election polls, due in large part to dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 150,000 Americans in just five months.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image