Quantcast
Connect with us

Rest in pieces, Redskins. Now here are sports’ other weird, dumb or suspect nicknames

Published

2 hours ago

on

They are out there. Fans of the Washington football club formerly known as “Redskins” who are genuinely upset that their team is burying some of its tradition and heritage with the nickname change that the franchise officially announced Monday was coming.Which invites the question: Can you be indignant and angry while simultaneously wearing a rubber hog’s nose strapped on your face?Oft times elements of tradition and heritage are lousy things to celebrate. Slavery, for example.Fans angry at the disappearance of Redskins show the same misplaced outrage you see from folks attaching great signifi…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘None of us lie’: Trump official pushes back against president’s promotion of anti-CDC conspiracy theory

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

A member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Tuesday shot down a conspiracy theory promoted by the president that claims medical professionals are deliberately "lying" about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on NBC's "Today," Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, pushed back on Trump's promotion of a tweet by former game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were "lying" about the novel coronavirus to hurt the president.

"We may occasionally make mistakes based on the info we have, but none of us lie," he said. "Nobody lies to the American people. We are completely transparent."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Threatening to reform the Supreme Court worked

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Last week, the Supreme Court wrapped up its latest term. For progressives, the mix of positive and disappointing rulings demonstrated both the power and the limits of organizing and advocating around the judiciary. Despite a handful of critical progressive rulings, however, the court's conservative majority remains a co-conspirator in a scheme to sabotage democracy for partisan reasons. And we must not let that reality resign us to a generation of minority rule.

Over the last few decades, the left has largely ceded judicial politics to conservatives. Conventional wisdom held that any discussion of the courts would backfire on Democrats by energizing Republican voters. Fortunately, that outdated view is beginning to erode. My organization, Take Back the Court, is one of several formed during Donald Trump's presidency and dedicated to rebalancing the judicial playing field.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.

"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image