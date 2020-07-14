Restaurant owner kicks out ‘crazy’ Trump supporter who flashed a gun at employee who asked him to wear a mask

A supporter of President Donald Trump was recently kicked out of a barbecue joint in Kansas after he flashed a gun at an employee who asked him to wear a face mask.
The Kansas City Star reports that a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat walked into the RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack in Mission, Kansas last week without wearing a face mask.
When he was asked to wear one by worker Arlo Kinsey, he said that he had an “exemption” to Kansas’s statewide mask order — after which he pulled up his shirt and revealed he was carrying a holstered gun.
Kinsey was alarmed by the man’s actions and he quickly went to talk with restaurant owner Bob Palmgren, who came over and promptly kicked the man out.
“I like Trump,” Palmgren, a former Marine, tells the Kansas City Star. “Everybody’s got problems. But it doesn’t make a difference. You don’t have a mask on. And I’m like, your gun’s not going to kill coronavirus, now get the hell out of here.”
The customer then informed Palmgren that he would no longer be frequenting his establishment — and Palmgren said he welcomed the news.
“He goes, ‘Well, I won’t be in here anymore,'” he explained. “And I said, good, I don’t want you in here. And got him to leave. People are crazy.”
