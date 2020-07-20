Return of Coronavirus Task Force briefings may not feature Birx or Fauci — just Trump: report

President Donald Trump intends to restart coronavirus briefings, but they may not include any medical experts.

“President Trump’s announcement Monday that he would resurrect the White House coronavirus task force briefings is the culmination of weeks of debate among his aides about how best to turn around — or explain away — his administration’s failed response to the pandemic,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “As the number of infected Americans surges and as Trump’s coronavirus-related approval ratings plummet, the president is pledging to ‘get involved’ in the daily messaging campaign in a more direct way by returning to the stage where he headlined controversial news conferences in March and April.”

“Officials are hoping to prep the president for shorter briefings,” the newspaper reported. “Many of the briefings are likely to feature just the president — a departure from previous events where public health officials also appeared, administration officials said.”

The newspaper interviewed an unnamed senior administration official about the plan.

“The plan is for them to be the president and to keep them short and tight,” the official said.

Trump had previously argued the briefings were a waste of time.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020