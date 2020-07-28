Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: ‘Red Dawn Team’ of medical and security experts sounded alarm about COVID-19’s deadly potential in January

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has claimed that back in January and February, no one in the U.S. had any way of knowing that COVID-19 — which was spreading rapidly in Mainland China — would become a global pandemic and kill thousands of Americans. But in fact, medical and security experts were sounding the alarm, including a group that has been dubbed the Red Dawn Team. And according to ABC News reporters Matthew Mosk, Kaitlyn Folmer and Josh Margolin, the e-mails the experts sent one another in January and February “now read like a chilling foreshadowing of the unfolding deadly pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their e-mail chain discussing COVID-19 started in January and was given the subject line “Red Dawn Rising,” which was a reference to “Red Dawn” — a Cold War-themed 1984 Hollywood action film in which a group of young Americans fought communist invaders. Members of the Red Dawn Team, according to the ABC News reporters, have “broken their silence about the early warnings” and their efforts to convince the Trump Administration that a major health crisis was unfolding.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, a public health officer in Seattle and King County, Washington who was part of that e-mail chain, told ABC News, “We did not step up and meet the challenge that we needed to meet. We didn’t act quickly enough to do the things that we needed to do early enough. And we still are not doing the things we need to do to get this outbreak under control.”

Although the New York Times first reported on the e-mail chain in April, members of the Red Dawn Team have — according to  Mosk, Folmer and Margolin — “tried to maintain a low profile.” But six of them agreed to speak to ABC News, including Dr. David Marcozzi, now with the University of Maryland Medical School.

Marcozzi told ABC News, “We were generally concerned that this was going to be a threat to our nation.” And Dr. Dan Hanfling, a biosecurity and disaster response expert who was also part of the Red Dawn Team, explained, “The president began to say (in March) that nobody could imagine that something like this could actually occur. The truth is that there was a group of us that had been trying to raise the alarm.”

In the e-mail string, the Red Dawn Team discussed, in depth, what was happening in Mainland China at the time — for example, Georgia Tech’s Eva Lee noted that a 20-year-old Wuhan woman was asymptomatic yet infected five members of her family with COVID-19. And Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the Trump Administration, saw what Lee wrote and responded, “Eva is this true?! If so, we have a huge (hole) on our screening and quarantine effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mosk, Folmer and Margolin note that “by February, members of the Red Dawn chain were solidifying their view that what started as a mystery illness in China was poised to become an epidemic of historic proportions” — and James Lawler, a former White House official under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama who was part of the chain, discussed his fears publicly.

According to the ABC News reporters, Lawler “shared his early projections during a speaking engagement at a reception for the American Hospital Association. When he began to rattle off the numbers, he recalled, the room grew uncomfortably silent. Without a clear and aggressive response, he said he expected 96 million Americans to contract COVID-19 and as many as 480,000 would die.”

Lawler told ABC News, “People were stunned…. They had not heard these types of projections before. The fact that folks were hearing these numbers for the first time from me was concerning.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: ‘Red Dawn Team’ of medical and security experts sounded alarm about COVID-19’s deadly potential in January

Published

1 min ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that back in January and February, no one in the U.S. had any way of knowing that COVID-19 — which was spreading rapidly in Mainland China — would become a global pandemic and kill thousands of Americans. But in fact, medical and security experts were sounding the alarm, including a group that has been dubbed the Red Dawn Team. And according to ABC News reporters Matthew Mosk, Kaitlyn Folmer and Josh Margolin, the e-mails the experts sent one another in January and February “now read like a chilling foreshadowing of the unfolding deadly pandemic.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans load up on millions of guns as federal government fails the COVID challenge

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

A week ago Sunday a family's entire world ended when Roy Den Hollander shot and killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, at the judge's home in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

In the days since, there's been a lot written about how Den Hollander, a "men's rights" activist and ardent supporter of President Trump, had used the internet to heap misogynist scorn on Judge Salas, the first Latina appointed to the federal bench in New Jersey.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jerry Nadler comes out firing as Bill Barr appears before Congress: You have ‘aided and abetted’ Trump ‘at his worst’

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) read the riot act to Attorney General William Barr for his "twisted" administration of justice.

The New York Democrat opened the hearing, which was delayed after Nadler was in a car crash, with a fiery rebuke of Barr's service under President Donald Trump.

"Congress established the Department of Justice to enforce the nation's first civil rights laws after the Civil War," Nadler said. "From that moment on, it became the department's responsibility to ensure the right to vote and to stem the tide of systemic racism. Now, not every attorney general in the intervening 150 years has given full expression to these two goals. I am certain that every administration has fallen short of those promises in some way overtime."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image