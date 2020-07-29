Rick Wilson tells Republicans if they stand up to Donald Trump they won’t be in Lincoln Project ads

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson explained in a Twitter thread that if Republicans are fearful of the retribution of their organization they should repudiate President Donald Trump.

The group posted a brutal attack video on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is currently losing her Senate seat to Democratic state House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Wilson joined with other Republicans who have abandoned the party for a full attack on Trump and the Republicans who enable him.

“Everyone on the @ProjectLincoln target list had every chance in the world to repudiate Trump, stand up for America, keep their oath, and didn’t,” Tweeted Wilson. “Even today, they still could, and won’t. Buy the ticket. Take the ride.”

He went on to criticize those who privately dunk on Trump while wearing a MAGA hat.

“And anyone who believes a coterie of equivocating chickensh*ts who whinge about Trump privately but take the knee and don the Red Hat of Obedience in public are going to rebuild the GOP or conservatism after Trump drooling in his oatmeal are living in a dream world,” he tweeted.

Wilson closed by calling it part of his lesson “pain is the only teacher.”

