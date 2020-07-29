Quantcast
Rick Wilson tells Republicans if they stand up to Donald Trump they won’t be in Lincoln Project ads

1 min ago

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson explained in a Twitter thread that if Republicans are fearful of the retribution of their organization they should repudiate President Donald Trump.

The group posted a brutal attack video on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is currently losing her Senate seat to Democratic state House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Wilson joined with other Republicans who have abandoned the party for a full attack on Trump and the Republicans who enable him.

“Everyone on the @ProjectLincoln target list had every chance in the world to repudiate Trump, stand up for America, keep their oath, and didn’t,” Tweeted Wilson. “Even today, they still could, and won’t. Buy the ticket. Take the ride.”

He went on to criticize those who privately dunk on Trump while wearing a MAGA hat.

“And anyone who believes a coterie of equivocating chickensh*ts who whinge about Trump privately but take the knee and don the Red Hat of Obedience in public are going to rebuild the GOP or conservatism after Trump drooling in his oatmeal are living in a dream world,” he tweeted.

Wilson closed by calling it part of his lesson “pain is the only teacher.”

Trump shares a story warning his administration is the start of totalitarianism

28 mins ago

July 29, 2020

On Wednesday morning, as he often does, President Donald Trump started his day by sharing a series of links and tweets on Twitter — always more obsessed with shaping public perceptions than actually governing.

But one tweet, in particular, caught some observers’ eyes and stood out from the rest.

Trump retweeted the following post from the Washington Times:

https://twitter.com/WashTimesOpEd/status/1286285701940682753

Unlike much of the propaganda the president usually shares, this piece was sharply critical of his administration. In the op-ed, Andrew Napolitano excoriated the president’s federal troops and their treatment of civilians in Portland, Oregon:

Electrifying the US economy by 2035 could create 25 million green jobs: analysis

40 mins ago

July 29, 2020

A report released Wednesday by a new nonprofit—in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic disaster, and calls for a green recovery from those intertwined crises that prioritizes aggressive climate policies—lays out how rapidly decarbonizing and electrifying the U.S. economy could create up to 25 million good-paying jobs throughout the country over the next 15 years.

Mobilizing for a Zero Carbon America (pdf) envisions a dramatic transformation of the nation's power, transportation, building, and industrial sectors by 2035 to meet the global heating goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The first project of the newly launched Rewiring America is "based on an extensive industrial and engineering analysis of what such a decarbonization would entail."

CNN’s Don Lemon wonders what Trump would do if we started calling it ‘the Trumpvirus’

46 mins ago

July 29, 2020

CNN host Don Lemon thinks that the coronavirus should officially be called the Trumpvirus.

In his opening commentary Wednesday, Lemon highlighted the negligence of policymakers like Trump to risk the lives of over 150,000 Americans.

Trump spent Wednesday afternoon in the coronavirus hotspot of Texas at an event where he was visibly sweating and no one was wearing a mask. He didn't even bring up the lives lost in the state.

"Why didn't he address it?" Lemon asked. "The state where more than 6,000 people have died, and the president barely even mentions it?"

When Trump did address it, he used the racist term "the China Virus" giving "our hearts" with Texas.

