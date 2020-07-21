Right-wing media claims reporter swore at Kayleigh McEnany — except she didn’t

The right-wing is up in arms after lying about a reporter’s comments during the Tuesday press briefing.

In a discussion about voting by mail, Kayleigh McEnany was asked additional questions about the Chinese vaccine to coronavirus by Al Jazeera English journalist Kimberly Halkett, which was ignored.

“OK, you don’t want to engage,” Halkett said.

Right-wing media turned that phrase into Halkett somehow calling McEnany a “lying b*tch.”

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, that’s not even close to what was said, and the audio doesn’t even have to be slowed down to hear the correct wording clearly. Still, it didn’t stop them from lashing out with fury at the reporter before putting on headphones to listen to the audio themselves.

Even the White House confirmed the true transcript:

If you’re still accusing ⁦@KimberlyHalkett⁩ of using an obscenity during today’s briefing with @PressSec, even the White House official stenographers say you’re wrong. pic.twitter.com/9T3EPDdBnR — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 21, 2020

See the video below: