Ringo the dog goes viral after scolding from Republican senator: #IStandWithRingo trends nationwide
As President Donald Trump’s awful poll numbers continue to drag down Republican senators across America, the attacks on Democratic Party challengers are escalating.
One such senator is Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, who is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
“Ringo was trending on Twitter in Iowa today, though it had nothing to do with former Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo Starr. Instead, the subject of attention was a dog, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Theresa Greenfield’s dog, who shares a name with the legendary rock star. The dog’s 15 minutes of fame followed a namecheck by Greenfield’s opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, during a campaign call on Wednesday,” the Carroll Times Herald reported Friday.
In the call, Ernst accused Greenfield of “hiding in her basement taking selfies with her dog Ringo.”
Audio of the call was posted online by the Greenfield campaign.
NEW: We’ve obtained the audio of @SenJoniErnst attacking Theresa’s dog by name.
Listen 👇👇👇 #IStandWithRingo #RingoGate #IASen pic.twitter.com/tJhifKKYQo
— Izzi Levy #IStandWithRingo (@chevytothe_levy) July 31, 2020
Ernst received harsh criticism in response, here’s some of what people were saying:
Things I know
1. Joni Ernst is a Senator
2. Joni Ernst is against doggo selfies
3. Ringo is a good boy
4. Joni Ernst is a bad Senator
#IStandWithRingo pic.twitter.com/5iuYMKsbrT
— A Cold One With The Boys (@PaddyOFurniture) July 31, 2020
Republican senators as people who hated dogs ~ a thread ~
Joni Ernst – IA #IStandWithRingo pic.twitter.com/ZYvNmLclQD
— Anthony J. Zarzycki (@anthonyzarzycki) July 31, 2020
GOP Headquarters, DC
MITCH McCONNELL: We're in deep shit because of moron Trump and his Covid mess
KEVIN McCARTHY: We need a masterplan to win back the support of the American voter
JONI ERNST: I know, lets launch a war on dogs#IStandWithRingo
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 31, 2020
What level of evil witch do you have to be, Sen Joni Ernst, to attack a DOG. F you. I'm happy your safe Senate seat is in trouble.
We all support the mom who loves her dog Ringo. That would be Theresa Greenfield @GreenfieldIowa
Who will unseat you Joni.
All of my Tweeps? Agree? pic.twitter.com/4AfD4ACoC3
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 31, 2020
Binks was shocked to hear @JoniErnst attacking @GreenfieldIowa's dog and wanted to let you all know #IStandWithRingo. pic.twitter.com/EAChXVBFlM
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 31, 2020
this audio of sitting United States Senator @joniernst losing her cool over @GreenfieldIowa "taking selfies with her dog Ringo" will never stop being funny#IASen #IStandWithRingo #RingoGate https://t.co/MISq6nMhPy
— Stewart Boss (@stew_boss) July 31, 2020
The “I Stand With Ringo” # is the number five trend in the US right now, what a wild day. pic.twitter.com/H0eGUOJM3G
— Jake Webster (@JakeDaveWebster) July 31, 2020
Ernst: Greenfield is "hiding in her basement taking selfies with her dog Ringo."
Greenfield: "Ringo is a good boy & he knows that Iowans need a senator who focuses on the issues that matter, not one who takes cheap shots against beloved family pets." https://t.co/ZVojnuAMQf
— Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) July 31, 2020
listen to this clip and tell me with a straight face that @GreenfieldIowa & Ringo aren't living rent free in Ernst's head. #IStandWithRingo #GreenfieldOfDreams https://t.co/WnmPaB8Au5
— Lauren Passalacqua (@laurenvpass) July 31, 2020
Down in the polls & running a campaign w/ no message, @joniernst pivots to attacking @GreenfieldIowa for *checks notes* taking selfies with her beloved pet dog?!?!
Ernst even mentioned Theresa's dog Ringo by name!? 🐶 #IASen pic.twitter.com/1Ct6Vtuofq
— Sam Newton #IStandWithRingo (@SamNewton) July 31, 2020
Joni Ernst should be hammering out an unemployment deal for Iowa voters. Instead she's attacking her opponent for… having a dog.
In ruff times Iowa needs a Senator who can focus. Support @GreenfieldIowa: https://t.co/TzkSW72Ud1 #IStandWithRingo https://t.co/kTdhLfYvaX
— Swing Left (@swingleft) July 31, 2020
What level of evil witch do you have to be, Sen Joni Ernst, to attack a DOG. F you. I'm happy your safe Senate seat is in trouble.
We all support the mom who loves her dog Ringo. That would be Theresa Greenfield @GreenfieldIowa
Who will unseat you Joni.
All of my Tweeps? Agree? pic.twitter.com/4AfD4ACoC3
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 31, 2020
Great job, @joniernst. You got me to contribute to Theresa again. #IStandWithRingo pic.twitter.com/6LwYAUbCm5
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 31, 2020
What a week! Between virtual town halls and meet and greets, I’m grateful to have a few minutes of quality time with my pal Ringo 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9F2UXIUcKa
— Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) July 31, 2020
Women flipped seats up & down the ballot in Iowa in 2018, and we’re going to do it again in 2020. My name is Theresa Greenfield. I’m a businesswoman, mother & scrappy farm kid running to flip Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Together, we can flip this #IASen seat & take back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/uJMkXQ6daG
— Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) July 28, 2020
2020 Election
‘Fish always flop around before they die’: Trump’s panic over the election perfectly explained on MSNBC
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday reported on the "panicky behavior" exhibited by President Donald Trump as coronavirus fatalities continue to surge while the economy is in shambles.
Wallace noted a report by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker on Trump's complaints about the legitimacy of the election.
"It is the kind of language resonant of conspiracy theorists, cranks and defeated candidates, not an incumbent living in the White House. Never before has a sitting president of the United States sought to undermine public faith in the election system the way Mr. Trump has," Baker wrote. "He has refused to commit to respecting the results and, even after his election-delay trial balloon was panned by Republican allies, he raised the specter on Thursday evening of months of lawsuits challenging the outcome."
2020 Election
Trump rattles the political world as he puts the whole establishment of government at risk
President Donald Trump is in a tight spot, behind in national polls and barely ahead in Texas, where no Democrat has won a presidential race since 1976. When he said the other day that “nobody likes me,” nobody disagreed with him.
His situation sets the environment for Republicans and Democrats up and down the November ballot in Texas. If the Republican president does well, that’s probably to the benefit of other Republicans on the ballot, even if the state doesn’t have straight-ticket voting anymore. If he does poorly, it could spell a good day for the Democrats. And in an election where a half dozen seats in Congress and the Republican majority in the Texas House are at stake, the top candidate’s performance is critical.\
2020 Election
Trump is a ‘nightmare’ that refuses to go away: Paul Krugman
In his column for the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman said that Donald Trump has proven himself to be the worst kind of executive "who is utterly incompetent yet refuses to step aside," making him a "nightmare" for the entire country -- at least until he can be voted out of office.
According to the Nobel prize laureate, using working in an office as an example, 'Such bosses have the reverse Midas touch — everything they handle turns to crud — but they’ll pull out every stop, violate every norm, to stay in that corner office. And they damage, sometimes destroy, the institutions they’re supposed to lead."