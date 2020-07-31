Ringo the dog goes viral after scolding from Republican senator: #IStandWithRingo trends nationwide

As President Donald Trump’s awful poll numbers continue to drag down Republican senators across America, the attacks on Democratic Party challengers are escalating.

One such senator is Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, who is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

“Ringo was trending on Twitter in Iowa today, though it had nothing to do with former Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo Starr. Instead, the subject of attention was a dog, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Theresa Greenfield’s dog, who shares a name with the legendary rock star. The dog’s 15 minutes of fame followed a namecheck by Greenfield’s opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, during a campaign call on Wednesday,” the Carroll Times Herald reported Friday.

In the call, Ernst accused Greenfield of “hiding in her basement taking selfies with her dog Ringo.”

Audio of the call was posted online by the Greenfield campaign.

Ernst received harsh criticism in response, here’s some of what people were saying:

Things I know

1. Joni Ernst is a Senator

2. Joni Ernst is against doggo selfies

3. Ringo is a good boy

4. Joni Ernst is a bad Senator

#IStandWithRingo pic.twitter.com/5iuYMKsbrT — A Cold One With The Boys (@PaddyOFurniture) July 31, 2020

Republican senators as people who hated dogs ~ a thread ~ Joni Ernst – IA #IStandWithRingo pic.twitter.com/ZYvNmLclQD — Anthony J. Zarzycki (@anthonyzarzycki) July 31, 2020

GOP Headquarters, DC MITCH McCONNELL: We're in deep shit because of moron Trump and his Covid mess KEVIN McCARTHY: We need a masterplan to win back the support of the American voter JONI ERNST: I know, lets launch a war on dogs#IStandWithRingo — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 31, 2020

What level of evil witch do you have to be, Sen Joni Ernst, to attack a DOG. F you. I'm happy your safe Senate seat is in trouble. We all support the mom who loves her dog Ringo. That would be Theresa Greenfield @GreenfieldIowa

Who will unseat you Joni. All of my Tweeps? Agree? pic.twitter.com/4AfD4ACoC3 — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 31, 2020

Binks was shocked to hear @JoniErnst attacking @GreenfieldIowa's dog and wanted to let you all know #IStandWithRingo. pic.twitter.com/EAChXVBFlM — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 31, 2020

this audio of sitting United States Senator @joniernst losing her cool over @GreenfieldIowa "taking selfies with her dog Ringo" will never stop being funny#IASen #IStandWithRingo #RingoGate https://t.co/MISq6nMhPy — Stewart Boss (@stew_boss) July 31, 2020

The “I Stand With Ringo” # is the number five trend in the US right now, what a wild day. pic.twitter.com/H0eGUOJM3G — Jake Webster (@JakeDaveWebster) July 31, 2020

Ernst: Greenfield is "hiding in her basement taking selfies with her dog Ringo." Greenfield: "Ringo is a good boy & he knows that Iowans need a senator who focuses on the issues that matter, not one who takes cheap shots against beloved family pets." https://t.co/ZVojnuAMQf — Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) July 31, 2020

listen to this clip and tell me with a straight face that @GreenfieldIowa & Ringo aren't living rent free in Ernst's head. #IStandWithRingo #GreenfieldOfDreams https://t.co/WnmPaB8Au5 — Lauren Passalacqua (@laurenvpass) July 31, 2020

Down in the polls & running a campaign w/ no message, @joniernst pivots to attacking @GreenfieldIowa for *checks notes* taking selfies with her beloved pet dog?!?! Ernst even mentioned Theresa's dog Ringo by name!? 🐶 #IASen pic.twitter.com/1Ct6Vtuofq — Sam Newton #IStandWithRingo (@SamNewton) July 31, 2020

Joni Ernst should be hammering out an unemployment deal for Iowa voters. Instead she's attacking her opponent for… having a dog. In ruff times Iowa needs a Senator who can focus. Support @GreenfieldIowa: https://t.co/TzkSW72Ud1 #IStandWithRingo https://t.co/kTdhLfYvaX — Swing Left (@swingleft) July 31, 2020

What a week! Between virtual town halls and meet and greets, I’m grateful to have a few minutes of quality time with my pal Ringo 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9F2UXIUcKa — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) July 31, 2020

Women flipped seats up & down the ballot in Iowa in 2018, and we’re going to do it again in 2020. My name is Theresa Greenfield. I’m a businesswoman, mother & scrappy farm kid running to flip Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Together, we can flip this #IASen seat & take back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/uJMkXQ6daG — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) July 28, 2020