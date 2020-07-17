Quantcast
#RIPJohnLewis: Legendary civil rights leader and longtime congressman passes away

Published

10 mins ago

on

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) passed away on Friday evening, according to multiple reports.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1284328960831008769

https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge/status/1284332681124368385

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1284332620567007232

