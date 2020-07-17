RIPJohnLewis: Legendary civil rights leader and longtime congressman passes away

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) passed away on Friday evening, according to multiple reports.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1284328960831008769

Devastating news: civil rights leader, Georgia congressman and American hero John Lewis has died. pic.twitter.com/5DbUT8TDQi — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 18, 2020

I recommend you all purchase MARCH, a fantastic 3 volume graphic novel written by John Lewis about his inspiring, courageous and bloody fight for civil rights and equality. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 18, 2020

We’ve lost an icon, John Lewis, civil rights hero, who taught us what courage looks like, who never stopped fighting for what he believed in. Rest In Peace. — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) July 18, 2020

I am heartbroken at the loss of John Lewis. Every conversation I ever had with him left me inspired. He was one of our greatest moral heroes. We so need his voice now. This loss is incalculable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 18, 2020

Terrible loss: Civil Rights icon John Lewis has died after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. The Congressman became a young leader and speaker at Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington, and in 1965 almost died in the brutal attack on marchers at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 18, 2020

In his honor, make good trouble. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 18, 2020

Rest in power, John Lewis https://t.co/sj0P8fVQrr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2020

Rest in peace good and faithful servant. Tonight we lost a great man, a great American, and God’s faithful servant. It is such an honor to have known him, to have served with him on his committee, and, for an all too brief time, to have call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/DotXiLnb4t — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) July 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, John Lewis, my friend and my hero. https://t.co/ko6g4psj91 — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) July 18, 2020

One of the greatest Americans to ever live has passed from time to eternity. A young seminarian who became a young lieutenant of Dr. King, John Lewis was the best of us. Determined. Optimistic. And much more shrewd a politician than he was given credit for. What a life. pic.twitter.com/eP1XLyYEPr — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 18, 2020

This is such a momentous loss for Congress and our nation. John Lewis showed us all how to affect change in the name of civil rights and a more perfect union. His legacy will endure. I was honored to serve with and learn from him. He will be missed. #GoodTrouble https://t.co/8XJzR0KL3X — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) July 18, 2020

A light has gone out of the world tonight. The grief of losing this great soul is beyond words. But we have been greatly blessed — our world is so much better for having had John Lewis in it. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 18, 2020

John Lewis — civil rights legend, public servant and American hero. May your example be an inspiration and light for generations seeking justice and freedom. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/vLaej3IVg5 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 18, 2020

“We’ve come so far. We’ve made so much progress. But as a nation and a people, we’re not quite there yet. We have miles to go.” Rest In Peace, John Lewis. https://t.co/EU4YcVaMra — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) July 18, 2020

The John Lewis Bridge earlier this year pic.twitter.com/7oTGHwu72P — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) July 18, 2020

May Congressman John Lewis Rest In Peace and may his memory be a reminder for us all to make #GoodTrouble. https://t.co/0CHWzaofmr — Rep. Harley Rouda (@RepHarley) July 18, 2020

It was an honor and privilege to serve with @RepJohnLewis, who will be remembered as one of our nation’s greatest civil rights leaders. He will be missed by all those who were touched by his kindness, and my thoughts are with his family during this time of great grief. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) July 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge/status/1284332681124368385

“We were beaten, we were tear gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and someway, God Almighty helped me here.” This would be the last time John Lewis would visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, 55 years after Bloody Sunday pic.twitter.com/BXqHyO0CQl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1284332620567007232

Replace every confederate statue with a monument to John Lewis. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 18, 2020