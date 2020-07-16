Quantcast
RNC official lashes out at Elizabeth Warren — and it doesn’t go well

52 mins ago

Grabbing a clip from a recent online chat between Elizabeth Warren and progressive strategists, RNC rapid response director took a joke out of context and accused Warren of “endorsing voter fraud” for the upcoming November election.

In the clip, Warren jokingly tells Biden campaign advisor Simone Sanders that her dog Bailey will be “voting Democrat” in the 2020 election. But Steve Guest saw something sinister at play.

“Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat,” Guest wrote, adding that voter fraud “is not a joking matter.”

While the comment thread beneath the tweet had plenty of people who agreed with his sentiment, there was a healthy contingent of people who saw right through his attempt to turn a joke into something sinister.

Chicago Mayor attacks Kayleigh McEnany as a ‘Karen’

11 mins ago

July 16, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a "Karen" in a Thursday tweet after McEnany attacked the midwestern mayor during her press briefing.

Speaking Thursday, McEnany attacked Chicago saying that she should ask for the federal government's help in securing the city. She claimed was so riddled with crime that Black people were eight times more likely to die in the city than whites and Latinos combined.

Trump's campaign "war room" and the president's YouTube page then posted the clip on YouTube highlighting "the derelict mayor of Chicago."

Here’s how GOP ‘political dynasties’ have become a ‘shadow conscience’ pushing back on Trump

19 mins ago

July 16, 2020

On Thursday, The New York Times analyzed how a group of Republicans descended from the GOP's traditional "political dynasties" have emerged as critics of the president at exactly the moment he needs to unify the party.

"One of the presumed takeaways of President Trump’s victory in 2016 was that he had struck a blow against political dynasties in America. He demolished the early Republican favorite, Jeb Bush, the son of the 41st president and brother of the 43rd, and then vanquished the wife of the two-term 42nd president," reported Mark Leibovich. "But even as Mr. Trump’s takeover of his party is largely complete ... A high-profile club of elected Republicans — all descendants of the Republican establishment of the past, whether rebellious or resolute — has emerged as a kind of shadow conscience of the party during these days of turmoil."

Trump uses ‘barely veiled and very dated racial code’ about the suburbs at White House rally: report

31 mins ago

July 16, 2020

President Donald Trump had an event with GOP governors at the White House on Thursday that was themed very similar to his campaign rallies.

Despite being at the White House, Trump spend a large portion of time attacking Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The suburb destruction will end with us," Trump argued.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale described Trump's comments as "barely veiled racial code."

Trump, denouncing an Obama-era rule meant to combat racial segregation in housing, says, "The suburb destruction will end with us."

