RNC official lashes out at Elizabeth Warren — and it doesn’t go well

Grabbing a clip from a recent online chat between Elizabeth Warren and progressive strategists, RNC rapid response director took a joke out of context and accused Warren of “endorsing voter fraud” for the upcoming November election.

In the clip, Warren jokingly tells Biden campaign advisor Simone Sanders that her dog Bailey will be “voting Democrat” in the 2020 election. But Steve Guest saw something sinister at play.

“Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat,” Guest wrote, adding that voter fraud “is not a joking matter.”

Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat. "Bailey is definitely going to vote in November and he's voting Democrat all the way. Bailey for Biden." Voter fraud is not a joking matter. pic.twitter.com/QNqhXgfpUK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2020

While the comment thread beneath the tweet had plenty of people who agreed with his sentiment, there was a healthy contingent of people who saw right through his attempt to turn a joke into something sinister.

The Republican National Committee: “Voter fraud is not a joking matter.” pic.twitter.com/V56z2ISnv8 — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 16, 2020

One of many things I don’t like about so-called republicans and conservatives is their complete lack of humor. All their “jokes” are mean and they just don’t get light-hearted humor. pic.twitter.com/XfUXmiPnKj — TheFogeyYogi (@ChristiniYogini) July 16, 2020

If it isn’t a joking matter then why is your face like this? pic.twitter.com/k4AlfHfnvd — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) July 16, 2020

Plus, dog votes count 7x of people votes. — Sean Braisted (@SeanBraisted) July 16, 2020

my cat is voting straight Democratic ticket….bite me — Jan Edmunds (@janedmunds) July 16, 2020

Another swing. Another miss. At least the photo of Biden with his son was adorably sweet, @SteveGuest. Your statement here is just desperate and sad. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) July 16, 2020

lol, man, if this is some performance art shit in which you tweet insanely likeable things about Democrats and pretend it makes them look like assholes then well done! If it’s not—and you meant this in earnest—then I’m sorry your brain is bad. — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) July 16, 2020

Garbage humans attract other garbage humans. — KLB (@kbbtt90) July 16, 2020

You absolute moron. The last tweet that missed the mark by a hundred miles wasn’t enough for you? You’re really going to die on the “Warren is going to let the dog vote” hill? — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) July 16, 2020