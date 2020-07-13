RNC’s attack on Joe Biden backfires – internet cheers old photo of Joe holding his young son in his arms

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest on Monday tweeted a photo of a young Joe Biden, cradling in his arms either Hunter Biden or his now-late son, Beau Biden. In the decades-old image the young child is wearing a Washington Redskins hat.

Guest appended a question to his tweet: “Hey Joe Biden are you still a Redskins fan?”

Early Monday the Redskins announced they are “retiring” their team’s racist name, amid tremendous pressure from the left.

The attack backfired, as many on social media fell for the endearing photo of the young U.S. Senator in a warm, very personal moment with his child.

It’s not clear exactly how old the photo is, but Biden lost his one-year old daughter, Naomi, and his wife in a car accident around the time the photo would have been taken.

Guest quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it generated tremendous outrage.

Undisturbed and unapologetic, Guest claimed there was a good chance the child in the photo was “Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s crack smoking son who was administratively discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine and who has abused his dad’s elected position to get rich off the Chinese Communist Party.”

Calling the “family moment” an “odd choice for an attack,” Talking Points Memo adds: “Just last month, Biden posted the photo and others on his Facebook page under a note about Father’s Day.”

The internet trounced Guest for his ugly attack.

Hey @SteveGuest, why did you delete this Tweet? Don’t worry, we saved it for you. pic.twitter.com/6ckd3X70mG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020

.@GOP ‘Rapid Response Director’ @SteveGuest posted and then deleted this loving photo of Joe Biden and his son thinking it would make him look bad. We think it’d be great to have someone with empathy and compassion in the White House. We should probably share this far and wide. pic.twitter.com/S0pToXOmk0 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020

What a piece of shit. @SteveGuest clearly has no decency. To exploit a photo of a grieving father is the work of a ghoul. Karma has a way of remembering disgusting actions like that. https://t.co/B4LORhbFgI — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 13, 2020

.@SteveGuest deleted the picture of @JoeBiden and his sons. He was hoping to troll Biden but it reminded many of us about how Joe raised his young children after his wife died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/g9e6cZrsf2 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020

Hey .@SteveGuest you have any pictures of Trump at events with his children under 5? Or just him and Barron at any event for that matter? This was a dumb take, Steve. Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/NvDrxe5CHj — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 13, 2020

This might be one of the most disturbing posts I’ve ever seen. In a now deleted tweet, @steveguest posted this picture of Vice President Joe Biden holding his son shortly after his wife died. Biden has lost a wife and children. This is disgusting. Steve Guest owes an apology. pic.twitter.com/15Sjdj6gfY — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 13, 2020

As a father of two very young boys this makes me think two things 1. I want to be a dad like that to my kids 2. I’m really sad that I can’t right now because of COVID Not sure what the RNC thinks it has here. https://t.co/fWVWsDIMTn — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 13, 2020

I found that tweet you deleted. The tweet of a single father with his two motherless children. Repost it, don't he a coward. pic.twitter.com/2OpoyIejVb — Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) July 13, 2020

Good point @SteveGuest. A real father leaves his newborn son at home so he can go cheat on his wife with a porn star. pic.twitter.com/djdnkVR3CZ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 13, 2020

What if the people who work for the trump campaign are as deplorable as the guy they work for? https://t.co/X1lEdkpdBS — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020

