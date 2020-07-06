Ron DeSantis appointee forces Florida schools to reopen in August: report

On Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that the Florida education commissioner, an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is ordering all schools in the state to reopen in August.

“Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday, requiring all schools to open in the fall and laying out the requirements districts must meet to offer any sort of non-traditional remote instruction in addition to their in-person option,” reported Ryan McKinnon. “‘All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,’ the announcement states.”

According to the order, for schools to hold classes remotely, they must meet strict requirements proving that kids will be capable of learning in that environment. Individual schools may also stay closed if local Department of Health officials require it.

DeSantis and his administration have come under fire for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as cases in Florida have exploded following the lifting of state lockdowns and the reopening of businesses.