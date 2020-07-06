Quantcast
Ron DeSantis appointee forces Florida schools to reopen in August: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that the Florida education commissioner, an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is ordering all schools in the state to reopen in August.

“Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday, requiring all schools to open in the fall and laying out the requirements districts must meet to offer any sort of non-traditional remote instruction in addition to their in-person option,” reported Ryan McKinnon. “‘All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,’ the announcement states.”

According to the order, for schools to hold classes remotely, they must meet strict requirements proving that kids will be capable of learning in that environment. Individual schools may also stay closed if local Department of Health officials require it.

DeSantis and his administration have come under fire for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as cases in Florida have exploded following the lifting of state lockdowns and the reopening of businesses.


GOP operative who dated Maria Butina sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

On Monday, the Argus Leader reported that Paul Erickson, a former Republican political operative, has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

Erickson originally made headlines for his romantic involvement with Maria Butina, a Russian activist who admitted to infiltrating the National Rifle Association and other GOP circles as a foreign agent. However, the charges that led to Erickson's conviction were unrelated to the Butina scandal.

Breonna Taylor was alive after being shot — but police let her die without aid: family says

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Breonna Taylor's family, who is currently in a lawsuit against police and the city of Louisville, announced that the slain EMT was still alive after police shot her, but they didn't do anything to save her from dying.

The New York Times reported Monday that Taylor's family said she was alive for up to six minutes after being shot.

"The document also contends that the post-midnight raid on March 13 was motivated by the mayor’s desire to clear a block in one of Louisville’s most blighted neighborhoods for redevelopment," said the report. "The court papers amend an earlier lawsuit against the three officers who fired into Ms. Taylor’s apartment while executing a search warrant, seeking evidence against an ex-boyfriend who was a convicted drug dealer."

