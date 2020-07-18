Quantcast
Connect with us

Ron DeSantis cuts off reporter asking about John Lewis’ death: ‘Do you have a question about the topic at hand?’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, a reporter tried to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) about the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis — and was promptly rebuffed by the governor.

“We saw last night Congressman John Lewis passed away. He’s a civil rights icon,” said the reporter. “You know, this is happening amidst heated conversation in this country about race, monuments, flags.” And she tried to ask about a Confederate memorial in St. Augustine’s plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All right, yeah. I appreciate the question, but we’re trying to focus on the coronavirus,” said DeSantis, cutting off her question. “I appreciate it, but I’m going to let someone ask about — do you have a question about the topic at hand?”

Before DeSantis was elected to the Florida governorship in 2018, he served in Congress, alongside Lewis, who represented a district in the state immediately bordering his.

DeSantis has also come under criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as he has declined to impose a new stay-at-home or mask order statewide as the virus resurges in the state.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Impeach him again

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Let's talk about a scenario that's wildly unrealistic because of the Democratic Party's institutional culture but would probably come to pass if the GOP held the House of Representatives and a Democratic president's negligence led to over 100,000 avoidable deaths.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NY equity management firm under investigation for alleged Ponzi scheme received $1.6 million in stimulus aid: WSJ

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that one of the businesses that received stimulus through the embattled Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a private equity firm in New York accused of running a "Ponzi scheme."

"In New York City, the private-equity firm GPB Capital Holdings LLC is the target of several class-action lawsuits claiming that the firm operates as a Ponzi scheme," reported Cezary Podkul and Orla McCaffrey. "GPB itself has stated in a regulatory filing that it has been facing a variety of investigations, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and financial regulators in several states, including Massachusetts, which brought a civil fraud claim against the company in May."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Thickheaded’ Republicans still don’t get what a pandemic is after 140,000 COVID-19 deaths: Paul Krugman

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

In a Saturday column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman raked Republicans over the coals for standing by while Donald Trump and certain select GOP governors ignoring the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is once again growing out of control after already killing over 140,000 Americans.

Under a blunt headline that states, "Republicans Keep Flunking Microbe Economics," the columnist started off by scorching Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida for a "particular piece of thickheadedness" that could help to explain why the Sunshine State has, as he wrote, "become a Covid-19 epicenter, with soaring case totals and a daily death toll now consistently exceeding that of the whole European Union, which has 20 times its population."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image