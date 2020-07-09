Quantcast
Ron DeSantis is secretly sabotaging Florida's efforts to court the Republican National Convention: report

Published

1 min ago

on

After President Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a push to bring the convention to his state. But according to a report from The New York Times, DeSantis is now hindering his state’s efforts to bring in the event.

“Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, has directed his top fund-raiser, Heather Barker, to tell donors not to give to the convention because of a personal dispute between the governor and Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager who is serving as an informal adviser to the convention planners, according to multiple people familiar with his actions,” the Times’ Annie Karni and Patricia Mazzei write.

“Ms. Wiles is a veteran Republican operative who led Mr. Trump’s Florida team in 2016 and who ran Mr. DeSantis’s 2018 campaign for governor. Mr. DeSantis’s relationship with Ms. Wiles soured over his suspicion that she had leaked embarrassing information.”

Read the full report over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
