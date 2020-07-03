Ron DeSantis threw temper tantrum after Trump hired strategist he ‘exiled’ from Florida GOP: report
On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has brought back longtime Florida Republican strategist Susie Wiles to try to save his electoral chances in the critical swing state — and that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who worked to cast her out of power in the Florida GOP, is enraged by the move.
“Trump’s decision to reinstate Susie Wiles to his campaign’s good inner circle follows months of behind-the-scenes efforts to bring her back after she was exiled at the demand of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had her cast out of the president’s good graces in September,” reported Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo, and it “comes as polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Trump’s adopted home state. Trump won Florida four years ago by less than 113,000 votes and a loss in the battleground would likely doom his reelection effort.”
Wiles, who was considered the “field general” behind multiple GOP victories in Florida in the 2010s, was purged from the state GOP by DeSantis, who suspected her of leaking internal correspondences that suggested DeSantis was selling access to special interest groups on golf outings. Wiles’ associates insist it wasn’t her.
“DeSantis’ power play to oust Wiles in September 2019 shocked Republican insiders given the crucial role Wiles played in helping his come-from-behind victory for governor in 2018. She also helped deliver the surprise wins of both Trump in 2016 and Sen. Rick Scott when he ran for governor in 2010 and was expected to lose,” said the report. “In a call from the Oval Office to DeSantis, Trump brought up bringing back Wiles but ‘Ron lost his s—,’ said one Trump adviser, echoing an account from a DeSantis ally who said ‘the governor was pissed.'”
Mike Pence calls his wife ‘mother’ — and just referred to Trump as ‘my father’
Mike Pence raised eyebrows on Friday when he sent a campaign message referring to President Donald Trump as "my father."
"We need you right now," Pence wrote in a campaign ad. "It's going to take EVERY Patriot stepping up if we want to CRUSH Sleepy Joe's dreams of turning America into a BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST Nation."
"I convinced my father to give you another chance, which is why he's decided to EXTEND your PERSONAL 500%-MATCH OFFER FOR 1 MORE HOUR," Pence wrote.
NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny posted a screengrab of the advertisement.
Zadrozny also offered a theory that language could've have resulted from a copy and paste error with language from an ad that was meant to come from one of Trump's children.
‘Down in the dumps’: There’s a dark cloud hanging over Trump and the GOP
Countless polls have shown President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, often by double digits. At the same time, many of the polls reflect a pessimistic mood among U.S. voters as the country continues to be battered by the coronavirus pandemic and double-digit unemployment — a plausible reason for an incumbent performing poorly in his re-election.
Conservative journalist Jennifer Rubin pointed to that mood of pessimism in her Washington Post column, arguing that Trump is badly out of touch with U.S. voters.
Paul Krugman issues dire warning about next four months under Trump
In his column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman expressed dismay that -- even with coronavirus infection rates going through the roof across the country --Donald Trump is still acting like the health crisis is over and Americans should return to their normal lives.
Noting that Vice President Mike Pence recently penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal proclaiming, “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave',” the columnist was gobsmacked by the Trump administration's "delusions and magical thinking that have marked every step of the Trump administration’s response to Covid-19."