Ron DeSantis threw temper tantrum after Trump hired strategist he ‘exiled’ from Florida GOP: report

On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has brought back longtime Florida Republican strategist Susie Wiles to try to save his electoral chances in the critical swing state — and that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who worked to cast her out of power in the Florida GOP, is enraged by the move.

“Trump’s decision to reinstate Susie Wiles to his campaign’s good inner circle follows months of behind-the-scenes efforts to bring her back after she was exiled at the demand of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had her cast out of the president’s good graces in September,” reported Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo, and it “comes as polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Trump’s adopted home state. Trump won Florida four years ago by less than 113,000 votes and a loss in the battleground would likely doom his reelection effort.”

Wiles, who was considered the “field general” behind multiple GOP victories in Florida in the 2010s, was purged from the state GOP by DeSantis, who suspected her of leaking internal correspondences that suggested DeSantis was selling access to special interest groups on golf outings. Wiles’ associates insist it wasn’t her.

“DeSantis’ power play to oust Wiles in September 2019 shocked Republican insiders given the crucial role Wiles played in helping his come-from-behind victory for governor in 2018. She also helped deliver the surprise wins of both Trump in 2016 and Sen. Rick Scott when he ran for governor in 2010 and was expected to lose,” said the report. “In a call from the Oval Office to DeSantis, Trump brought up bringing back Wiles but ‘Ron lost his s—,’ said one Trump adviser, echoing an account from a DeSantis ally who said ‘the governor was pissed.'”

