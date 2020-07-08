Russian region near Mongolia testing rodents for plague
Russia said Wednesday that a remote Far Eastern region near Mongolia had begun testing rodents for bubonic plague after cases of the disease were confirmed in Mongolia and China.
Rospotrebnadzor, the state consumer safety watchdog, said tests had begun on rodents such as marmots in the eastern Siberian region of Burytia, which borders Mongolia.
The results of serologic and other tests to “detect plague antigen conducted in 2020 have been negative,” the watchdog’s regional branch said in a statement.
Public health officials have appealed to residents of the mountainous Tuva and Altai regions not to hunt or eat marmots after two bubonic plague cases were confirmed in Mongolia last week.
Both cases involved brothers who had eaten marmot meat.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it was also monitoring a case of bubonic plague in China after being notified by the authorities in Beijing.
In Altai, which like Tuva also borders Mongolia, officials have launched a public awareness campaign distributing leaflets to local residents.
Some areas near the Russian border with Mongolia are natural hotbeds of plague.
Rospotrebnadzor warned of increased risks of the disease spreading to Buryatia from neighboring regions including Tuva and Altai.
Plague is highly contagious and transmitted between animals and humans through the bite of infected fleas and contact with infected animals like marmots.
Despite the precautions, Rospotrebnadzor has stressed that there is no danger of bubonic plague spreading across the country.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump ‘would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper’ to shake up the election: White House sources
President Donald Trump has proven to be a volatile and unpredictable president, and more and more individuals close to him believe he might upend the November election.
One veteran Republican operative told Politico that it's been stunning how many Trump associates believe he could bail out of the race to avoid a repudiating defeat, just as he's declared bankruptcy in his business career.
“He doesn’t want to be a loser, and that’s all in jeopardy now,” the strategist said. “It’s less than 50-50, but I’m amazed at the amount of New Yorkers that are talking about this — his former friends. ... They think he’s looking for an excuse to get out.”
Breaking Banner
Texas doctor blasts Trump’s COVID-19 ‘misinformation campaign’: ‘You can’t hide hospitalizations’
A doctor in Texas has delivered a scathing rebuke of the Trump White House's attempts to ignore the surge in novel coronavirus infections throughout the United States.
Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is simply lying when he says that America is "in a good place" with COVID-19.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally says women in the military get pregnant to ‘skirt’ deployment in unearthed 2007 video
Arizona Republican senator and former Air Force combat pilot Martha McSally once published an academic paper in which she said military servicewomen should be counseled against the "foolishness of entering into a lifetime commitment (motherhood)" to avoid deployment, and called for the Pentagon to repeal the policy that allows women to use pregnancy as an excuse to "skirt" their commitment.
The article, titled "Women in Combat: Is the Current Policy Obsolete?" appeared in a 2007 edition of the Duke Journal of Gender Law & Policy. At the time, McSally, the first female combat pilot in U.S. history — and the first-ever losing Senate candidate to immediately receive a Senate seat — was pursuing a second graduate degree at Air War College.