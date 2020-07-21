Russian tech exec sues Steele Dossier author in UK court
London (AFP) – A Russian tech entrepreneur on Monday began a defamation claim against the British author of a controversial report at the heart of 2016 US election meddling allegations first leaked to BuzzFeed.Alexej Gubarev said in documents released in London’s High Court that former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele was responsible for the US news site’s January 2017 publication of his dossier.Some of its findings were used by special counsel Robert Mueller to conduct his own investigation that found evidence of Russian interference but no collusion with Donald Trump’s team.Both Gu…
Proof Russia meddled in UK elections and Scottish referendum — but new report didn’t tackle Brexit involvement
Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed interference in the Brexit vote as it was slow to recognise the existence of the threat, said a long-awaited British parliamentary report released Tuesday.
"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," said Kevan Jones, a member of the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).
The report said it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect the 2016 EU referendum from Russian interference, and that British officials should have recognised the Russian threat back in 2014. The authors said there had been no assessment of Russian influence.
Trump can’t win if he turns COVID-19 briefings into ‘Clorox Variety Hour’ again: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump to stick to the facts when he brings back his daily coronavirus briefings, instead of turning them back into the "Clorox Variety Hour."
The president shut down those briefings after it became clear his rambling, unscientific briefings were dragging down his approval ratings, and the "Morning Joe" host urged Trump to follow Joe Biden's advice and let the doctors lead the fight against the deadly virus.
"It's just bad," Scarborough said. "Not only is it bad medicine, not only is it bad for Americans' health, but him going out and repeating those performances, going out and lying about the pandemic, lying about the numbers as he tried to do on Chris Wallace, it's only going to hurt him politically more."
Police seek robber who attacked gas station attendant with screwdriver and punched his co-worker
Police in Bergen County on Monday released a surveillance photo of a man they say attacked a gas station attendant with a screwdriver and punched his co-worker in the face during a robbery.The incident occurred about 10:19 p.m. Friday at Woroco Gas on Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn, according to police Sgt. Brian Metzler.Officers called to the scene on a report of a dispute found three employees, including a 31-year-old man with a cut to his left arm, Metzler said.The victims told officers a man wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap approached the business looking for a gas can. When an empl... (more…)