Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with possible infection: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, NBC’s Pete Williams reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

According to reports, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following fever and chills, and is “resting comfortably” and out of immediate danger after an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent.

She will reportedly remain in the hospital for a few days “to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Trump tells LA parents: Find yourself a new person who’s in charged of the decision to reopen amid COVID-19

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reopen schools, even if he doesn't actually have any control over local school districts.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said that it was a "mistake" for the Los Angeles school district not to reopen in the fall. LA is the second-largest school district in the country after New York City and before Chicago.

Trump told LA parents that they need to find another person to make the decision instead of listening to the existing leadership.

The person who generally makes those decisions is a school superintendent and the elected school board.

Trump is refusing to talk with China: ‘They hit us with the plague’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

During his interview on Tuesday with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, President Donald Trump said he does not intend to speak with China for a second round of trade talks, and blamed them for infecting America with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," said Trump. "We made a great trade deal was done, the ink wasn't even try and they hit us with the plague."

COVID-19 originated in China, with the first publicly reported cases in the city of Wuhan. However, experts believe one of the first and largest outbreaks of the virus in the United States came from Europe.

‘It’s freedom of speech’: Trump defends Confederate flag — and compares it to Black Lives Matter

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

During an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he stands by his remark in 2015 that the Confederate flag should only be displayed in museums.

Trump replied that he believes the flag "is freedom of speech" just like "Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about." He declined to answer the question specifically.

Watch below:

The confederate flag “is freedom of speech,” Pres. Trump says when asked whether he still believes the flag belongs in a museum. “Whether it’s confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/WtdESdmCSy

