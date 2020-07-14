Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with possible infection: report

On Tuesday, NBC’s Pete Williams reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

According to reports, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following fever and chills, and is “resting comfortably” and out of immediate danger after an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent.

She will reportedly remain in the hospital for a few days “to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

