Sacramento hit with lawsuit over requirement that people stand for national anthem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The debate over whether people should stand for the playing of the national anthem has now come to Sacramento, courtesy of a federal lawsuit filed against the city by a Las Vegas man who says he is afraid he could be arrested if he refuses to stand for the song at future Sacramento Kings games.Jack Lipeles, who has operated jewelry and car service businesses and has been dubbed the “Jeweler to the Stars” because of his business and social ties to celebrities such as former boxing champ Mike Tyson, filed the suit last week alleging that Sacramento’s city code makes refusing…
COVID-19
Dr. Fauci warns US is ‘knee-deep’ in first wave of coronavirus
The United States is still "knee-deep" in its first wave of coronavirus infections and must act immediately to tackle the recent surge, the country's top infectious diseases expert said Monday.
Anthony Fauci said the number of cases had never reached a satisfactory baseline before the current resurgence, which officials have warned risks overwhelming hospitals in the country's south and west.
"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately," Fauci said in a web interview with National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins.
But Fauci added he did not strictly consider the ongoing rise in cases a "wave."
COVID-19
CDC just added to list of symptoms for coronavirus
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added to the list of symptoms for the novel coronavirus.Because of a wide range of ailments reported by patients, the CDC has expanded the list of potential symptoms that originally was shortness of breath, cough and fever.In April, the CDC added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.Now, the CDC is adding congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea as signs of COVID-19.“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update th... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deploys 1,000 National Guard troops after violent weekend
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deploy as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to protect state buildings in Atlanta on Monday following a burst of violence across the city that left four dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and saw the ransacking of the headquarters of the Georgia State Patrol.Kemp, a Republican, issued the emergency order after threatening late Sunday to “take action” to curb the unrest in Atlanta if Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms failed to do so, a move that highlighted the complicated, and increasingly tense, relationship between two of the state’s most prominent politici... (more…)