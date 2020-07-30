Sailors hit with COVID-19 outbreak on USS George H.W. Bush: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that sailors aboard the USS George H. W. Bush carrier are facing a new outbreak of COVID-19.

“A ‘small number’ of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush have contracted COVID-19, according to a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “The crew members who have the virus were sent home to isolate and will be receiving medical support, Commander Jennifer Cragg said. Those still on board the ship are taking precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, over 9,000 sailors have been diagnosed with coronavirus. One of the early outbreaks, on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, caused controversy after Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command for the leak of a letter warning that his sailors were in danger.