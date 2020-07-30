Quantcast
Connect with us

Sailors hit with COVID-19 outbreak on USS George H.W. Bush: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that sailors aboard the USS George H. W. Bush carrier are facing a new outbreak of COVID-19.

“A ‘small number’ of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush have contracted COVID-19, according to a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “The crew members who have the virus were sent home to isolate and will be receiving medical support, Commander Jennifer Cragg said. Those still on board the ship are taking precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, over 9,000 sailors have been diagnosed with coronavirus. One of the early outbreaks, on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, caused controversy after Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command for the leak of a letter warning that his sailors were in danger.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michael Steele on the passing of his buddy Herman Cain: ‘We cannot stop you from being stupid’

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The former chair of the Republican National Committee had harsh words for followers of President Donald Trump after the passing of Herman Cain.

Cain attended Trump's controversial rally in Tulsa that was held in defiance of public health guidelines and subsequently died of COVID-19.

"Look, Herman Cain was a buddy of mine," Steele said. "I appreciated every moment I got to spend with him and my heart goes out to him and his family for this loss."

https://twitter.com/THEHermanCain/status/1274489632886075398

"The reality of it is for those who don't think this is serious, those who think this is some made-up China virus that was imported into the country, you know, live in that bubble and you will die in that bubble. That's all that can be said."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Desperate and dangerous’ Trump will break the law to stay in office: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The co-author of the president's bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal issued a dire warning about the integrity of 2020 election.

"Of course Trump floated delaying the election. As I've said many times, this man will do anything -- break any law he can -- to stay in office," Tony Schwartz posted on Twitter.

"Trump himself now believes he is going to get crushed in the election. That makes him vastly more desperate and dangerous. The worst is ahead of us, unfortunately," he predicted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sailors hit with COVID-19 outbreak on USS George H.W. Bush: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that sailors aboard the USS George H. W. Bush carrier are facing a new outbreak of COVID-19.

"A 'small number' of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush have contracted COVID-19, according to a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "The crew members who have the virus were sent home to isolate and will be receiving medical support, Commander Jennifer Cragg said. Those still on board the ship are taking precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image