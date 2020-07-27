Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday begins hosting the annual hajj pilgrimage, dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred millions of international pilgrims for the first time in modern history.
Up to 10,000 people residing in the kingdom will participate in the Muslim ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million that attended last year, after what many saw as an opaque selection process that left a wave of applicants rejected.
The foreign press are barred from this year’s hajj, usually a huge global media event, as the government tightens access to the holy city of Mecca and puts in place strict health restrictions to prevent a virus outbreak during the five-day pilgrimage — a key pillar of Islam.
Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 260,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, while the number of declared global infections exceeded 16 million on Sunday.
Mask-clad pilgrims began trickling into Mecca over the weekend and were subject to temperature checks and placed in quarantine, authorities said.
They were given elaborate amenity kits that include sterilised pebbles for a stoning ritual, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug and the ihram, a seamless white garment worn by pilgrims, according to a hajj ministry programme document.
Pilgrims are required to be tested for coronavirus before arriving in Mecca and will also have to quarantine after the pilgrimage.
The ministry said it has set up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater to the pilgrims, who will be required to observe social distancing.
– ‘Golden ticket’ –
Saudi authorities initially said only around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom would be permitted for hajj but local media reports say as many as 10,000 will be allowed.
The hajj ministry has fielded a deluge of anguished queries on Twitter from rejected applicants.
But Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten insisted the process was transparent, telling the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television that “health determinants” formed the basis of selection.
The ministry said non-Saudi residents of the kingdom from around 160 countries competed in the online selection process.
It said foreign residents would make up 70 percent of all selected pilgrims.
But it did not explain how many applied, and some disappointed pilgrims have complained that the government-run lottery was not clearly outlined and say no reason was given for their rejection.
Among the chosen few is Nasser, a Riyadh-based Nigerian expatriate, euphoric at winning what he called the “golden ticket” to hajj.
“This feeling cannot be described,” he told AFP before his arrival in Mecca.
The ministry has said the Saudi pilgrims were selected from a pool of health practitioners and military personnel who have recovered from COVID-19.
To be among the chosen ones adds an aura of religious prestige to this year’s pilgrimage, applicants say.
Despite the pandemic, many pilgrims consider it is safer to participate in this year’s ritual without the usual colossal crowds cramming into tiny religious sites, which make it a logistical nightmare and a health hazard.
Even in a regular year, the hajj leaves pilgrims exposed to a host of viral illnesses.
– ‘Substantial cost’ –
The government scaled back the pilgrimage as it could be a major source of contagion, but the move will deepen the kingdom’s economic slump, analysts say.
It comes as Saudi Arabia faces a sharp downturn in oil prices due to a collapse in global demand driven by national lockdowns, which triggered austerity measures including the tripling of a value added tax and cuts to civil servants’ allowances.
The virus has also battered pilgrimage-reliant businesses that support hundreds of thousands of jobs in Mecca, from travel agents to street barbers and souvenir shops.
Many have reported sweeping layoffs, pay cuts or delayed salaries.
Mecca has seen a construction boom in recent years that added shopping malls, apartments and luxury hotels, some offering spectacular views of the sacred Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure in the Grand Mosque towards which Muslims around the world pray.
But most premises have lain empty since the pandemic reached the kingdom.
Saudi authorities had already in March suspended the umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed at any time.
The pilgrimages together rake in some $12 billion (10.3 billion euros) annually, keeping the economy humming in Mecca.
“Limiting this year’s hajj to Saudi residents comes at a substantial but surmountable cost to the economy,” the Eurasia Group’s Sofia Meranto told AFP.
“Against the backdrop of daily infection rates still (remaining) high, the government is prioritising healthcare… over short-term economic costs, hoping to recoup lost revenue by next hajj season or by resuming umrah earlier.”
Breaking Banner
The Texas death count is rising faster — with 1,000 new coronavirus fatalities in just 6 days
Texas reached another grim milestone Sunday when it surpassed 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. In doing so, the state reported 1,000 deaths in six days, four days faster than it took to hit that total the previous time.
According to state health data released Sunday, 5,038 people in Texas had died from the virus. That’s 153 more deaths than the day before and 1,080 more than a week ago. Public health experts have said that reported totals are likely to be an undercount because not all people who died with coronavirus symptoms were tested.
Breaking Banner
White House adviser Larry Kudlow ‘a clown — he hasn’t gotten anything right in six months’: Economics professors
Two economists walked through the shocking lack of understanding that Senate Republicans seem to have about the desperations Americans are facing in the COVID economy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) explained in a CNN interview this week that the $600 in unemployment funds was just an easy way of giving a neutral sum of money that could be applied universally to people in expensive areas and places with more affordable cost of living. Normally, unemployment gives a percentage of funds based on previous employment. For those working in the gig-economy or living off of tips, a percentage isn't exactly the most helpful way to calculate it.
2020 Election
‘A serious situation’ in Texas as internal GOP polls show Trump losing: MSNBC analyst
Taking a look at polling in Texas that shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a slight lead over Donald Trump, an MSNBC analyst claimed internal GOP polls show similar results which is very bad news for the president.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston was asked about the president's problems in the normally reliable conservative state.
"Is Texas going blue?" host Witt asked. "Last time it did that was 1976, Jimmy Carter won by 51 percent. What are the odds this is time?"
"Better than they've been in a long time, at least since Bill Clinton was president," Livingston replied. "The internal polling is matching this. This is a serious situation for Republicans. I think the question going into the fall is, will some of these Republicans who support Joe Biden come home to the GOP or whether these numbers hold if the national parties start investing serious resources into the state -- could they move one direction or the other with a concerted television campaign."