School board member resigns after ‘inappropriate’ posts mocking NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Union County, N.C., Board of Education member Travis Kiker resigned Monday, after posting what the chairperson of the board chair called “insensitive” and “inappropriate” images on his personal Facebook page.Melissa Merrell, chairperson of Union County Public Schools’ Board of Education, read Kiker’s statement of resignation at a press conference Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my immediate resignation from the Union County Board of Education,” Kiker wrote in an email to Merrel, “In light of recent events, I believe my continued service will serve as a distrac…
Breaking Banner
Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt
Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”
Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”
COVID-19
Trump slammed for lie US COVID-19 mortality rate is ‘just about the lowest in the world!’ when America is number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations "currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide." Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed "herd immunity" tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Man falsely claims to be Navy SEAL while waving gun at Black homeowner during racist tirade
Joseph Fucheck was caught on video spewing a racist tirade while waving a gun at a Black homeowner Miami. He also made a point to brag about his Purple Heart medal that he claims he received as a Navy SEAL, but according to police who later searched his home, his claims are fake.
"Fucheck, 58, has been masquerading as a Navy SEAL for years, adding another twist in the strange story that made headlines across the country," the Miami Herald reports. "The Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, which maintains paperwork for all SEALs since World War II, has no record of him. A real retired Navy SEAL, who tried confronting Fucheck a few years ago, called the man’s bogus dress uniform a 'total and complete mess.'"