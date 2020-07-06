SCOTUS says states can force Electoral College delegates to vote for the popular winner: report
On Monday, the Supreme Court handed down a long-anticipated decision on the constitutionality of laws prohibiting so-called “faithless electors.”
In a unanimous 9-0 ruling, the court found that it is constitutional for states to force delegates in the Electoral College to cast a vote in line with the result of the popular vote winner for president in that state — and can remove and replace them if they refuse to do so.
Thirty-two states currently have such laws on the books, which effectively guarantee that the winner of their states’ electors will be decided by the popular vote.
Faithless electors have occurred in a number of elections throughout American history, including a handful in the 2016 election in both red and blue states who refused to vote for the winner of their state. However, electors have never broken ranks in large enough numbers to significantly shift the outcome of a presidential election.
2020 Election
Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil
President Donald Trump's campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.
The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that "WE WILL PROTECT THIS."
The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.
2020 Election
GOP lawmaker doctor investigated by state medical board over COVID-19 claims
A Minnesota doctor who serves on the state Senate announced on Sunday night that he is being investigated by the state medical board over comments he has made about the coronavirus pandemic, reports the StarTribune.
Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, is under fire for comments he made on Fox News, where he told Laura Ingraham that the Minnesota Department of Health was “coaching” doctors to apply COVID-19 as a cause of death in some patients before receiving confirmations from labs. In a seperate interview on a local Fargo news show, Jensen told the host, "... fear is a great way to control people," later adding, “The fear with COVID-19 has been ratcheted unbelievably high. There have been a lot of figures in government who are trying to frighten people and, in that way, get them to do what they want.”