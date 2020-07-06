Quantcast
Connect with us

SCOTUS says states can force Electoral College delegates to vote for the popular winner: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, the Supreme Court handed down a long-anticipated decision on the constitutionality of laws prohibiting so-called “faithless electors.”

In a unanimous 9-0 ruling, the court found that it is constitutional for states to force delegates in the Electoral College to cast a vote in line with the result of the popular vote winner for president in that state — and can remove and replace them if they refuse to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two states currently have such laws on the books, which effectively guarantee that the winner of their states’ electors will be decided by the popular vote.

Faithless electors have occurred in a number of elections throughout American history, including a handful in the 2016 election in both red and blue states who refused to vote for the winner of their state. However, electors have never broken ranks in large enough numbers to significantly shift the outcome of a presidential election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.

The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that "WE WILL PROTECT THIS."

The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmaker doctor investigated by state medical board over COVID-19 claims

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A Minnesota doctor who serves on the state Senate announced on Sunday night that he is being investigated by the state medical board over comments he has made about the coronavirus pandemic, reports the StarTribune.

Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska,  is under fire for comments he made on Fox News, where he told Laura Ingraham that the  Minnesota Department of Health was “coaching” doctors to apply COVID-19 as a cause of death in some patients before receiving confirmations from labs. In a seperate interview on a local Fargo  news show, Jensen told the host, "... fear is a great way to control people," later adding, “The fear with COVID-19 has been ratcheted unbelievably high. There have been a lot of figures in government who are trying to frighten people and, in that way, get them to do what they want.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Tucker Carlson 2024: Is the Fox News superstar positioning himself as Trump’s natural successor?

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Well, that was a Fourth of July weekend for the books, wasn't it? As a deadly pandemic continues to sweep through the country, resulting in an economic disaster, the president of the United States gave a couple of fiery speeches in which he barely mentioned any of that and instead declared war on half of America.On Friday the 3rd, Donald Trump flew to Mount Rushmore to appear before a flock of adoring fans and deliver the message he intends to carry him through November. He declared that the country is under siege, not just by the "invisible enemy" COVID-19, or even the usual invading hordes of foreigners and terrorists storming the borders. He thundered:
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image