Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret memos reveal Kavanaugh tried to ‘sidestep’ Supreme Court cases on Trump’s financial records: report

Published

1 min ago

on

When Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate in 2018 and sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Democrats feared that he would be very sympathetic to President Donald Trump’s agenda — more so than former Justice Anthony Kennedy, the right-wing libertarian he replaced. But Joan Biskupic, a CNN legal analyst, is reporting that according to “multiple sources,” Kavanaugh “urged his colleagues in a series of private memos this spring to consider avoiding decisions in major disputes over abortion and Democratic subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In June Medical Services v. Russo, the Supreme Court recently struck down an anti-abortion law in Louisiana. Biskupic reports that Kavanaugh wanted the Court to “sidestep” the June Medical case — and his “plan would have ensured the law — a credentialing mandate for doctors who perform abortions — would not go into immediate effect, but also ensured that the justices would not have to put their own views on the line.”

Similarly, Biskupic notes, the 55-year-old Kavanaugh wanted the High Court to “avoid the subpoena fight over Trump financial documents, based on the judicial principle that courts should stay out of cases involving fundamentally political questions.”

“Throughout the recent Court session, as Kavanaugh revealed a desire to avoid certain thorny dilemmas, the newest justice also demonstrated a pattern of trying to publicly appeal to both sides,” Biskupic notes. “His style of accommodation was on display in recent disputes over gay and transgender workers and, separately, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.”

According to Biskupic, the memos indicate that Kavanaugh was worried about being perceived as a pro-Trump ideologue.

“In 2018, Trump chose Kavanaugh to succeed Kennedy, convinced by advisers that the (George W.) Bush loyalist would be true to Trump and his brand of conservatism,” Biskupic explains. “Kavanaugh has not turned his back on the politicians who guaranteed his High Court ascension, but his writing has suggested he does not want to appear to be a reflexive conservative vote — particularly against women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, Kavanaugh was among the four dissenters in June Medical and did not find Louisiana’s anti-abortion law to be unconstitutional; the other dissenters were Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Reagan right-winger: Trump’s ‘silent enablers’ must ‘lose in a landslide’ in November for the good of Republican Party

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

One need only look at the titles of Mona Charen’s books to see how right-wing her views are — titles like “Useful Idiots: How Liberals Got it Wrong in the Cold War and Still Blame America First” and “Do-Gooders: How Liberals Hurt Those They Claim to Help (and the Rest of Us)” as well as “Sex Matters: How Modern Feminism Lost Touch with Science, Love and Common Sense.” But Charen is no fan of President Donald Trump, who she believes has been terrible for the Republican Party and the conservative movement. And in a biting July 29 article for The Bulwark, the 63-year-old opinion columnist/author and former Nancy Reagan speechwriter argues that the more victories Democrats enjoy in November, the better off conservatism will be in the long run.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even if Trump loses by a landslide, the ‘global economy’ is not coming back

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

COVID-19 has not only presented the global economy with its greatest public health challenge in over a century, but also likely killed off the notion of America's "unipolar moment" for good. That doesn't mean full-on autarky or isolationism but, rather, enlightened selfishness, which allows for some limited cooperation. Donald Trump's ongoing threats to impose additional tariffs on a range of EU exports are exacerbating this trend as the old post-World War II ties between the two regions continue to fray. Even the possibility of a Biden administration is unlikely to presage a reversion to the status quo ante. Regionalization and multipolarity will be the order of the day going forward.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Great ad for Sara Gideon’: Susan Collins’s new attack on Dem opponent massively backfires

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins's (R-ME) re-election campaign has put out a new attack ad against Democratic opponent Sara Gideon -- but it appears to have massively backfired, as many observers say it makes Gideon look good.

The ad tries to take Gideon to task for saying multiple issues will be a "top priority" for her when she goes to Washington, D.C., while claiming that none of these issues will be relevant to the citizens of Maine.

Among other things, the ad shows that Gideon has named several issues a "top priority," including "protecting the health and safety of our families and communities," "lowering the cost of prescription drugs," and "building an economy that works for everyone."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image