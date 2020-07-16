Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret Service under fire after charging taxpayers for $25,000 in jet skis so Trump’s family could swim

Published

2 hours ago

on

While President Donald Trump spent weekends at Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. Secret Service was patrolling the waters around the private club so his family could swim.

The Daily Beast reported that it’s yet another example of the first family costing taxpayers a hefty sum to entertain a “greater-than-normal travel” schedule for the president, his children and grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

The request for the jet skis came in 2019 when the USSS argued that they needed them to do “water training” and protect the president’s family throughout the year.

“President Trump and his family spend several weeks throughout the year in Mara Largo FL (sic) and Hamptons NY. The First Family is very active in water sports,” the request reads, according to WRC-TV reporter Scott McFarlane.

The estimated cost at the time was anticipated to be $9,999 to $15,299, but somehow the final cost came in at more than $25,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The funds are coming from the budget of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations,” said the Daily Beast.

“Several family members along with their guest [sic] participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible,” the solicitation said according to The Beast. “[Special agents] have rented watercraft with their own personal funds to allow them to be near our protectees in various water environments to fulfill the USSS Rescue Swimmer mission.”

Purchasing the jet skis may have been the more affordable option, however. It was revealed in May that the Secret Service charged taxpayers $179,000 to sign off on golf cart contracts to Trump’s Bedminster club so the president could play golf. Given so many presidents play golf, there was a question about why the USSS handed money over to Trump to rent the golf carts instead of purchasing them to be used in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump won’t sign a COVID-19 relief bill unless it has a tax cut for the rich

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has told Republicans that he has no intention of signing a COVID-19 relief package if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut, Politico reported Thursday.

Payroll tax cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans and have been proven to do very little in actually helping save an economy, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy explained.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is panicking and scapegoating his campaign manager as his 2020 bid falls apart

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump dumped Brad Parscale, the sleazy grifter who has been running his campaign since Trump first filed for re-election, right after his inauguration. Officially, Trump has demoted Parscale rather than firing him, replacing him as campaign manager with former White House political director Bill Stepien. But that language fails to capture the extent of the public humiliation for Parscale, a braggart who spends almost as much time hyping himself as he does hyping the candidate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The America that was will be no more’: Former Republican operative issues dire warning if Trump is reelected

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Former Republican operative Steve Schmidt issued a dire warning during an interview with MSNBC Thursday. And the failed leadership of President Donald Trump is to blame.

Schmidt maintained that no "shakeup" is going to save Trump from losing in November. If he wants to win he'll have to change, and after four years, he doesn't expect that to happen.

"The job of campaign manager for Donald Trump is a joke job just like White House chief of staff is," said Schmidt. "They have no power, no authority. Jared Kushner runs the campaign and does so at the whim of Donald Trump. Whether it's Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale or 150 other names, the issue is Trump. The secondary issue is Trump. Trump, Trump and Trump always. He's presided over a catastrophe in this country and really the unleashing of a type of national insanity."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image