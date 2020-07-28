Security camera footage shows man shooting up a store after employees asked him to wear a mask
Police in New Orleans are searching for a man whom they say opened fire in a convenience store after employees asked him to wear a face mask.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that police say an unidentified man entered the Brother’s Mart along Bullard Avenue late on Sunday night without wearing a mask.
When he was asked by employees to put one on, he became enraged, went to grab a gun from his car, returned to the store, and began firing at them.
No employees were reported injured in the shooting.
Police say that the man then fled in a black Buick Sedan and that his whereabouts are unknown, although they did release a still photo taken from security camera footage of the man holding his gun while in the store.
