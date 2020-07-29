Senator afraid that Trump won’t go willingly calls on cabinet to end deployment of federal agents against protests
“This is an urgent matter for American democracy and for the safety of Americans peacefully protesting in their communities.”
Specifically citing President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to leaving office if he is defeated in November as a potential flashpoint for nationwide demonstrations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday sent a letter to four senior Cabinet officials asking them to commit to not deploying any more federal agents to quell domestic protests either before or after the upcoming elections.
The president, Warren writes in the letter (pdf), “has used these forces—who are improperly trained, unsuited for their operation, and have engaged in legally questionable tactics and arrests—in American cities despite clear opposition from governors, mayors, and citizens who are exercising their First Amendment rights in the communities in which these federal personnel have been deployed.”
We’re less than 100 days out from Election Day & Trump is exploiting the protests to run fear-mongering TV ads. I’m worried that Trump will take more dangerous & outrageous actions to pit federal officers against their own people in the days before & after the 2020 election.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 29, 2020
The letter—addressed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt—raises concerns that agents from the respective departments will be used for “future domestic actions against people exercising their right to protest.”
“The deployment of federal paramilitary forces against civilians is a historic embarrassment for our nation, and harms the United States’ standing in the world,” writes Warren. “It has also contributed to the valid concern that President Trump—with the complicity of agency heads that agree to send these personnel—is turning your departments’ personnel into tools of authoritarianism.”
Warren adds:
The potential for President Trump to activate domestic forces as his “personal militia” (as former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge put it) is even more disturbing given his ongoing refusal “to reassure the country that he would abide by the voters’ will” and peacefully leave office if he is voted out—resulting in “an unprecedented test of American democracy.” I therefore write to seek your assurances that you will not allow the military or civilian forces under your control to be used by the President to suppress dissent and democracy.
In addition to demanding answers from the agency heads on a number of related questions, the Massachusetts Democrat also asks them to “commit to refuse to deploy the military or federal law enforcement forces under your control domestically against peaceful protesters or otherwise against Americans in advance of the November elections, and refuse to deploy in a manner intended to intimidate voters on November 3.”
2020 Election
Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden’s VP pick — maybe
Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington’s best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication by Politico and Biden’s own teasingly displayed notes are raising expectations that the winner is Kamala Harris.
Speculation over the choice of VP is a parlor game played every four years in Washington, but this time the stakes are unusually high.
2020 Election
‘Devastating to Republicans across the map’: GOP operatives are worried about November — and not just about Trump
If November brings as much of a blue wave as Democratic strategists are hoping for, Democrats will not only recapture the White House and the U.S. Senate, but will also increase their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Reporter Ally Mutnick discusses that possibility in a July 29 article for Politico, addressing GOP fears that even more Democrats might be in the House in 2021.
“A slew of dismal summer polls and a persistent fundraising gap have left some Republicans fretting about a nightmare scenario in November: that they will fall further into the House minority,” Mutnick explains. “Publicly, House GOP leaders are declaring they can still net the 17 seats needed to flip the chamber. But privately, some party strategists concede it’s a much grimmer picture, with as many as 20 Republican seats at risk of falling into Democratic hands.”
2020 Election
‘Great ad for Sara Gideon’: Susan Collins’s new attack on Dem opponent massively backfires
Sen. Susan Collins's (R-ME) re-election campaign has put out a new attack ad against Democratic opponent Sara Gideon -- but it appears to have massively backfired, as many observers say it makes Gideon look good.
The ad tries to take Gideon to task for saying multiple issues will be a "top priority" for her when she goes to Washington, D.C., while claiming that none of these issues will be relevant to the citizens of Maine.
Among other things, the ad shows that Gideon has named several issues a "top priority," including "protecting the health and safety of our families and communities," "lowering the cost of prescription drugs," and "building an economy that works for everyone."