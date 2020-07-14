Quantcast
Connect with us

Senior Trump advisor says a senior White House advisor ‘has been wrong about everything’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, in an op-ed for USA TODAY, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that he “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

“In late January, when I was making the case on behalf of the president to take down the flights from China, Fauci fought against the president’s courageous decision — which might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” wrote Navarro. “When I warned in late January in a memo of a possibly deadly pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was telling the news media not to worry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, experts broadly agree that one of the biggest sources of the initial coronavirus outbreak in the United States came from Europe.

Navarro went on to say that, “Fauci says a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening. The lower the mortality rate, the faster and more we can open.” Navarro overlooks that the total number of cases is rising dramatically.

Navarro’s attack comes just a day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied anyone in the administration is going after Fauci.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texan who led neo-Nazi group guilty of ‘swatting’ Black church: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Federal authorities have received a conviction in case in a "swatting" case, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

"A founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official, journalists and others," the AP reported. "John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to conspiring to transmit threats."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts cry foul on Trump for violating Hatch Act in anti-Biden speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's China press conference in the Rose Garden on Tuesday swiftly devolved into a rally-style political attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

His use of White House staffers for a political event drew immediate scrutiny, with commenters on social media suggesting it could run afoul of the Hatch Act — which prohibits most government employees from attending or participating in political events in their official capacity. Trump himself is not subject to this law, but any staff who helped him organize the event could be.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Self-destruction of the president’: Trump stuns observers with off the deep end press conference

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump clearly misses holding rallies filled with thousands of his fawning supporters hanging on his every self-aggrandizing word. So on Tuesday, at a press event ostensibly staged to discuss his new executive order withdrawing recognition of Hong Kong as independent from China, he decided to indulge himself by launching into a meandering campaign-style monologue for the reporters in attendance.

He leaped from topic to topic, sometimes in a single run-on sentence, and often failed to complete thought. He took aim at his election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, attacking a laundry list of the Democrat's policies that he twisted and distorted. Recalling a campaign theme he has long ignored, Trump called out Biden's son, saying: "Where's Hunter?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image