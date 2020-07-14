Senior Trump advisor says a senior White House advisor ‘has been wrong about everything’

On Tuesday, in an op-ed for USA TODAY, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that he “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

“In late January, when I was making the case on behalf of the president to take down the flights from China, Fauci fought against the president’s courageous decision — which might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” wrote Navarro. “When I warned in late January in a memo of a possibly deadly pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was telling the news media not to worry.”

In fact, experts broadly agree that one of the biggest sources of the initial coronavirus outbreak in the United States came from Europe.

Navarro went on to say that, “Fauci says a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening. The lower the mortality rate, the faster and more we can open.” Navarro overlooks that the total number of cases is rising dramatically.

Navarro’s attack comes just a day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied anyone in the administration is going after Fauci.