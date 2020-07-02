Several large Christian church congregations in Tennessee reclose their doors after coronavirus outbreaks

Outbreaks of coronavirus are forcing several large Church of God congregations in Cleveland, Tennessee, to close their doors again, WRCBtv reports.

“In a series of posts in the past week on the Westmore Church of God Facebook page, lead pastor of the church Kelvin Page reported one, then five and then at least 12 cases of COVID-19 in his congregation,” the report states. “In the days since, people connected to the church said the outbreak is two or three times that number.”

