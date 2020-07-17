Shark pulls 10-year-old from fishing boat in Australia
A shark “grabbed” a 10-year-old boy from a fishing boat off Australia on Friday but swam off after his father jumped in to save him, officials said.
The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition with cuts to his arm, chest and head after the attack off the coast of the island state of Tasmania, the local government reported.
The child was wearing a life vest as he accompanied his father and two other men fishing five kilometres (three miles) from shore when the shark “grabbed him from the boat”, it said in a statement.
Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks and there have been five fatal maulings in the country so far this year.
The most recent was a 15-year-old surfer killed last week off the country’s eastern coast.
Trump niece’s memoir sells nearly 1 million copies on first day
A new book on Donald Trump written by his niece sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher said Thursday.
Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider.
Mary, a psychologist whose father was Trump's oldest brother Fred, accuses the president of hubris and ignorance, and says he fits the clinical criteria for being a narcissist.
The 950,000 copies sold Tuesday, including pre-orders as well as audio and digital versions, "is a company record" for the Simon & Schuster publishing house, it said in a statement.
COVID-19
Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor over face mask mandate
The governor of Georgia sued officials in the US state's largest city Thursday, seeking to block a mandate that would require Atlanta residents to wear face masks in public as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The lawsuit, filed by Republican governor Brian Kemp, alleges that Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not have the authority to require stricter public health measures than the state, which has encouraged mask-wearing but not required it.
"The City of Atlanta may only exercise powers granted to it by the state, and Mayor Bottoms' attempts to exercise an undelegated power against the state are ultra vires" or not allowed, the suit says, asking a Fulton County judge to block the executive orders Bottoms issued last week.
COVID-19
For Florida, the coronavirus pandemic was a perfect storm
If there’s one state in the U.S. where you don’t want a pandemic, it’s Florida. Florida is an international crossroads, a magnet for tourists and retirees, and its population is older, sicker and more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 on the job than the country as a whole.
When the coronavirus struck, the conditions there made it a perfect storm.
Florida set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases in early July, passing 15,000 and rivaling New York’s worst day at the height of the pandemic there. The state has become an epicenter for the spread, with over 300,000 active cases. Its hospital capacity is under stress, and the death toll has been rising.