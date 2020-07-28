Sheriff threatens to ignore 911 calls from local library if they pass diversity statement: ‘I wish you good luck’

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff’s office on Tuesday — and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.

“A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would ‘support violence,'” the newspaper reported. “The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter is available on the department’s website.

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,” Sheriff Daniel J. Coverley threatened. “I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

The newspaper investigated the provenance of the letter.

“The bulk of the letter from the Sheriff’s Office, which was signed by Sheriff Daniel Coverley, appears to be copied word for word from a letter dated June 22 that was sent to leaders in Congress,” the newspaper reported, linking to a letter sent by Republican attorneys general.

“Of the 28 sentences in the sheriff’s letter, 28 appear to be copied either word-for-word or partially from the June 22 letter,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.