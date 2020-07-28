Quantcast
Connect with us

Sheriff threatens to ignore 911 calls from local library if they pass diversity statement: ‘I wish you good luck’

Published

32 mins ago

on

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff’s office on Tuesday — and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.

“A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would ‘support violence,'” the newspaper reported. “The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter is available on the department’s website.

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,” Sheriff Daniel J. Coverley threatened. “I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

The newspaper investigated the provenance of the letter.

“The bulk of the letter from the Sheriff’s Office, which was signed by Sheriff Daniel Coverley, appears to be copied word for word from a letter dated June 22 that was sent to leaders in Congress,” the newspaper reported, linking to a letter sent by Republican attorneys general.

“Of the 28 sentences in the sheriff’s letter, 28 appear to be copied either word-for-word or partially from the June 22 letter,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Breitbart.com whines they’re been purged from Google search results prior to election

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Breitbart News, the far-right, pro-Trump website well known for promoting alt-right content, published an article accusing Google of purging their political articles from search results to dilute their traffic.

"On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (i.e., on the first page of Google search results) for 355 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search position for only one search term," wrote Allum Bokhari. "And, on April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top 100 search positions for 16,820 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search positions for only 55 search terms."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sheriff threatens to ignore 911 calls from local library if they pass diversity statement: ‘I wish you good luck’

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff's office on Tuesday -- and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.

"A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would 'support violence,'" the newspaper reported. "The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s time to act’: Right-wing paramilitaries are surging in America — and threatening democracy

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Washington Post profiled the right-wing paramilitaries that are popping up all over the country amid national tensions.

One such activist, Peter Diaz of Washington State, "formed his own political party and is the leader of American Wolf, a roving band of civilians who have anointed themselves “peacekeepers” amid months of tense protests over racism and policing. In the name of law and order, members of his informal group have shot paintballs at demonstrators and carry zip ties and bear spray as they look for antifascists," said the report. “We’re the silent majority,” Diaz was quoted as saying. “It’s time to act.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image