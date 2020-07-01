‘She’s not that hot’: Fans attack Fox News after firing of Ed Henry over sexual misconduct allegations

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network on Wednesday after anchor Ed Henry was fired over sexual misconduct allegations.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Fox News said that it had terminated Henry’s contract over a complaint that happened “years ago.” Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Some viewers of the network reacted by insisting that women should not be allowed to wait years before exposing misconduct. Other suggested that the allegations could not be believed.

“I love Ed Henry!” one viewer wrote. “He was fair and balanced. I cannot believe and will not believe these allegations!”

“If you needed proof Fox News is just playing Conservatives this is it,” another person complained. “Ed Henry has become the next victim of a leftist hit job. Fired over a sexual misconduct allegation out of the past. No give him a chance to defend himself. No backing one of the most decent, kind.”

One viewer said that he was “done with Fox News” because of the firing.

“They treat their employees like shit,” the commenter wrote. “What kind os sexual misconduct could Ed Henry commit. He is a nice guy. These misconduct complaints are gettin out of hand, without giving men a chance [to] defend themselves.”

Others suggested that former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson was behind Henry’s termination.

“Let me guess,” a viewer said. “It was probably Gretchen Carlson or someone who ran out of money from the last time they sued Fox News by falsely accusing someone of sexual misconduct. I’m with Ed Henry, I don’t believe he’s guilty of any such thing just as Bill O’Reilly wasn’t.”

“Fox News is firing their best reporters using the sexual harassment,” another viewer opined. “Gretchen Carlson has accused so many men. She’s NOT that hot. She just likes to destroy lives. Bring back ED HENRY!”

Read some of the comments below.

Ed Henry accused..fired on the spot. Joe Biden accused, nothing. Yep, that’s 100% fair and equitable. — Jim Burns (@JimBurnsie) July 1, 2020

I love Ed Henry! He was fair and balanced. I cannot believe and will not believe these allegations! — Patti Christmas (@PattiXmas) July 1, 2020

I hate this "years ago" nonsense regarding Ed Henry. Some disgruntled woman "Ed said I looked pretty" and a guy is out of his job Given talentless toads like Gretchen Carlson $Millions for whining about how her looks got her a cushy job just makes countless others see a payday — Dennis (@FTLslacker) July 1, 2020

From YEARS AGO… Hopefully @edhenry gets the opportunity to face his accuser — MikeAlphaRomeoKilo (@MikeAlphaRomeo2) July 1, 2020

If you needed proof Fox News is just playing Conservatives this is it. Ed Henry has become the next victim of a leftist hit job. Fired over a sexual misconduct allegation out of the past. No give him a chance to defend himself. No backing one of the most decent, kind — Cat Cat 73 (Parler @LynneP) (@CatCas2016) July 1, 2020

@kilmeade @foxandfriends @JudgeJeanine If you don't we will all end up living under a new rule, "Guilty because we said so."

No man can serve 2 masters. Be wise in whom you choose to serve! Get ready @OANN — Cat Cat 73 (Parler @LynneP) (@CatCas2016) July 1, 2020

I’m done with Fox News. They treat their employees like shit. What kind os sexual misconduct could Ed Henry commit. He is a nice guy. These misconduct complaints are gettin out of hand, without giving men a chance t defend themselves. — Judith Wood (@JudithWood5) July 1, 2020

Even tho I'm not a fan of Ed Henry, it still infuriates me that women are allowed to wait years before coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations! There should be a statute of limitations on things like this. Easy to make allegations, hard to defend yourself against them. https://t.co/NbhJbD4YlT — 🌸 Pink Lady 4 Trump 🌸 (@pink_lady56) July 1, 2020

Fair & Balanced! I’ll take a million Ed Henry’s over 1 Juan Williamsor even 1 Chris Wallace! — Cathy Robinson Culp (@CathyCulp) July 1, 2020

Since it seems @FoxNews fired @edhenry over a sexual scandal , why stop there? @donnabrazile should be fired for her "passing the debate questions" to only one candidate. A lot bias there. Keeping it "Fair and Balanced." — retromommag🇺🇲⭐⭐⭐ (@ShantelGatlin) July 1, 2020

Karma will get accuser, destroying @edhenry life is despicable 🥵 — Mary Camara (@camara7mary) July 1, 2020

Regarding #EdHenry:

1) We don't know what he did.

2) We don't know when this happened.

3) We don't know who his accuser is.

4) We don't know why she waited years to come forward.

5) We don't know what evidence exists, if any. Sounds guilty to me! — Always Liberty Never Security Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) July 1, 2020

Let me guess. It was probably Gretchen Carlson or someone who ran out of money from the last time they sued Fox News by falsely accusing someone of sexual misconduct. I’m with Ed Henry, I don’t believe he’s guilty of any such thing just as Bill O’Reilly wasn’t. — Beachcomber 🐳 (@BeachAddict80) July 1, 2020

I cannot believe @edhenry was fired from @FoxNews. This is terrible news today. Who was the "past employee"? Was it Gretchen Carlson? Smdh… — Lisa Glacken (@LisaGlacken) July 1, 2020

@edhenry We will miss you on Fox. We always enjoyed your reporting. It sounds like this was a long time ago and adjudicated very quickly. I hope the outcome was fair and you weren't sacrificed in the cancel culture. Good luck in the future. — Phyllis (@phyllis_is_back) July 1, 2020

#Ed Henry all I care about the news he reported he was a fair guy,unlike the rest of this liberal filth — Puck (@Puck18016273) July 1, 2020

We've had the honor of being around Ed Henry several times; not one time has he ever done anything around us that was questionable or unacceptable. He's always carried himself in an utmost and respectful manner. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) July 1, 2020

@edhenry There is NO way that you did what this accuser said about you! This is AWFUL! How easy it is for ANY woman to simply say, "Oh, he sexually harrassed me," WITH NO PROOF! I'm so sorry that you're going through this. Don't let whoever did this get away with it! FIGHT BACK! — Pam BH (@Pamela9092) July 1, 2020

@edhenry Don’t know you but don’t believe it. Know you gave part of liver to your sister – God Bless you. You’re a Dem, no? I’m not, but you were always fair & respectful. Take care – felt compelled to say this.

Respectfully,

From someone who just doesn’t believe it. @FoxNews — Deborah Moore (@deborah4578) July 1, 2020

@edhenry you were one of my favorite anchors at @FoxNews. My heart breaks for you and your family. God speed to everything you do. I'll never forget what you did for your sister. Your talent will bring you to places you never dreamed. This is your chance to get out of NYC. — Katherine 🇺🇸👮‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏽‍♂️👮🏾‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️ (@WomenForKAG) July 1, 2020