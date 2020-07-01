Quantcast
‘She’s not that hot’: Fans attack Fox News after firing of Ed Henry over sexual misconduct allegations

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network on Wednesday after anchor Ed Henry was fired over sexual misconduct allegations.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Fox News said that it had terminated Henry’s contract over a complaint that happened “years ago.” Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Some viewers of the network reacted by insisting that women should not be allowed to wait years before exposing misconduct. Other suggested that the allegations could not be believed.

“I love Ed Henry!” one viewer wrote. “He was fair and balanced. I cannot believe and will not believe these allegations!”

“If you needed proof Fox News is just playing Conservatives this is it,” another person complained. “Ed Henry has become the next victim of a leftist hit job. Fired over a sexual misconduct allegation out of the past. No give him a chance to defend himself. No backing one of the most decent, kind.”

One viewer said that he was “done with Fox News” because of the firing.

“They treat their employees like shit,” the commenter wrote. “What kind os sexual misconduct could Ed Henry commit. He is a nice guy. These misconduct complaints are gettin out of hand, without giving men a chance [to] defend themselves.”

Others suggested that former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson was behind Henry’s termination.

“Let me guess,” a viewer said. “It was probably Gretchen Carlson or someone who ran out of money from the last time they sued Fox News by falsely accusing someone of sexual misconduct. I’m with Ed Henry, I don’t believe he’s guilty of any such thing just as Bill O’Reilly wasn’t.”

“Fox News is firing their best reporters using the sexual harassment,” another viewer opined. “Gretchen Carlson has accused so many men. She’s NOT that hot. She just likes to destroy lives. Bring back ED HENRY!”

Read some of the comments below.

